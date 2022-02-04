now wait for the Cameroon of his friend Anguissa

Latest news on Napoli with the players involved in the Africa Cup. Koulibaly reached the final and it remains to be seen whether Zambo Anguissa with Cameroon will be able to overtake Egypt today to challenge his teammate.

Africa Cup: Koulibaly awaits Anguissa

Latest news from Il Mattino:

Koulibay’s Senegal flies to the Africa Cup final: 3-1 to Burkina Faso. In the action of the advantage it is Koulibaly who, on the development of a corner kick, in an overhead kick serves the assist to Diallo. And tonight (8 pm) another Napoli player, Anguissa, the Cameroon midfielder playing against Salah’s Egypt, one of the favorites on the eve, is hunting for the final (scheduled for Sunday). Cameroon has shown offensive football so far, managing to score 11 goals in five games and Anguissa has been among the best so far.

