“Now we need new rules for the vaccinated”

The goal, explains Costa, “is to live with the virus. So let’s stop swabbing asymptomatic patients. It’s not like you have to measure your fever every day to understand if you have the flu. The thermometer is only used. if you don’t feel well “.

Stop the quarantines for the asymptomatic On the quarantines, the undersecretary specifies: “If we want to live with the virus we must be able to circulate freely, with due caution and that is with the use of masks. Fauci himself said that we will all meet Omicron sooner or later. But in our country there are 47 million vaccinated people, many of whom, if they encounter the virus, they do not even notice it or have mild symptoms. To all those who have faithfully respected restrictions and rules we must offer a different scenario. It is a question of responsibility and of credibility “.

“As soon as we enter an endemic phase, quarantine must be reduced, or the country is blocked – he adds -. The ISS says that vaccinated people have a minimal risk of ending up in hospital, while hospital pressure increases due to those not vaccinated by choice. and because of them we risk a de facto lockdown “.

Agenas: employment in hospitals rises to 29% – The latest data from Agenas, updated to January 16, say that in the non-critical area wards the number of places occupied by Covid patients rises to 29% in Italy, while in the Aosta Valley we are at 69%. The employment rate is growing in other 11 Regions: Abruzzo (29%), Basilicata (26%), Calabria (41%), Campania (29%), Emilia Romagna (27%), Lombardy (34%), Marche (27 %), Piedmont (30%), Puglia (21%), Sardinia (15%), Tuscany (25%). Employment drops in Umbria (335) and Veneto (23%), while it remains stable in Friuli (29%), Lazio (27%), Liguria (38%), Molise (13%), Bolzano (18%), Trento (25%), Sicily (35%). Above the 30% threshold are therefore Calabria, Liguria, Lombardy, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta.

Opening to do-it-yourself pads The Emilia Romagna initiative that introduced self-test with a home quick swab for those who have done two doses “deserves to be studied in depth – says Costa -. It is necessary to evaluate the possibility of extending it to the whole national territory because it lightens the load of health services and is a great simplification for citizens “.

Enough Dad if vaccinated pupils From middle school upwards, according to the Undersecretary of Health, “all vaccinated children should stay in the classroom, even if there are two or three positives. Dad is inevitable only for the little ones when there are infections because they are still very exposed. . Schools should be kept open because it is the tangible signal of a country that does not want to close again, it is a message of hope and trust “.

Speranza opens a table to evaluate requests from the Regions Meanwhile, the government is open to requests from the Regions for changes to the count of admissions from Covid and – given the introduction of the Super Green pass extended to the various social and economic areas of the country – to send the color assignment system to the attic. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, spoke thus on the subject in an interview with Controcorrente on Retequattro: “The life of the great majority of Italians in recent months has been without great limitations. It is clear that in the coming weeks we will have to open a discussion with the Regions and in the next few hours we will open a technical table to address the issues they have proposed “.

New vaccine record: 4.5 million doses in 7 days A new record of vaccinations was recorded in the last week: from 10 to 16 January, 4,536,748 doses were administered, a level never reached before, which exceeded the previous peak by almost half a million units. Most of the administrations involved the boosters, even if the first doses have risen: after 93 thousand on Saturday, on Sunday there were over 62 thousand, despite the public holiday.