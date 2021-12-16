“Now with Inzaghi …”. The sentence of Barella that freezes Conte

One of the pillars of Inter (and of the national team) is certainly Nicolò Barella. Twenty-five years in February, midfielder of heart and substance, when he is on the pitch it shows. Growing up in Cagliari, from where Inter took him, he literally exploded with Antonio Conte on the Nerazzurri bench. The Salento coach has improved him a lot, helping him find a key role in Inter’s midfield and giving him great responsibilities. Archived the Conte era, the player has confirmed himself as one of the protagonists of the Italian champion team. And today, reflecting on the recent past, he makes a veiled criticism of his former coach. Perhaps it is not so much a criticism but a clarification.

During a gala evening organized by Gazzetta dello Sport Barella was asked this question: “What did Inzaghi add compared to the team that dominated the championship last year?”. Here’s how the Inter midfielder responded: “He left us a little freer to express ourselves. Not because Conte ‘forced’ us to do who knows what. But Inzaghi with his charisma involved us, giving us the possibility to make choices. And this thing probably needed and helped us at all levels, after two intense years in which we worked always following the same concept“.

This reflection by Barella is very interesting. Without turning the knife too much in the “wound” (Conte’s exit immediately after the championship victory) the player implies that with him on the bench the players were “harnessed”, beating incessantly on the same keys. Now, however, they feel freer. His words. The results at the moment prove Inzaghi right, whose team plays well and wins. And, in addition to excelling in the league, he is qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League (which Conte did not succeed in).

This greater freedom, therefore, seems to have produced good results. Just as the summer transfer campaign of the Nerazzurri executives has borne fruit, good at plugging the (heavy) flaws created by the exit from the squad of a sacred monster like Lukaku, of the fort Hakimi, and the unfortunate Eriksen. Fishing between the free and low cost shots Marotta and Ausilio have given the team a more than dignified squad, even if for some, at the beginning, the drop in potential was evident. Inzaghi, for his part, was very good at restoring the team’s confidence, polishing the silverware and convincing each member that everyone is (really) important.