now worth 50 million euros

«Meghan Markle: 60 million dollars». The American portal Celebrity Net Worth leaves no room for Misunderstandings: the equity of the Duchess of Sussex, shared with the husband Harry, is around that figure extraordinary, equal to more than €50 million. To think that, as the site recalls, when the former actress entered the royal family, his net worth was about 5 million.

Fruit, at the time, of his earnings on set (“cashed in 50 thousand dollars per episode when she starred in Suits, for a total of 4 million cashed in on the series”) and through his historic blog The Tig («guaranteed them 80 thousand dollars per year’). In 2018, then, things changed thanks to the wedding with Harry, which in turn had a net worth of about 20 million (mainly due to the inheritance of diana).

After Megxit, at the beginning of 2020, both have seen soaring their revenues thanks to super contracts signed with communication giants: «They have a deal with Netflix from 100 million dollars over five years, for the production of documentaries and children’s programs», he recalls Celebrity Net Worth. «From Spotify, on the other hand, will earn 18 million over three years, linked to the rpodcast ealization».

Harry also covers a high charge in a start-up, thus bringing other money in the family. On the other hand, the Sussexes, in recent months, have had several expenses: achieved economic independence from Windsor house, they have for example bought a wonderful villa in Montecito, in California (“15 million, of which 5 immediately cash and 10 with a mortgage”), also paying off the restructuring of Frogmore Cottage.

Then there’s the security service, another hefty budget item that Harry and Meghan are not going to cut: on the other hand – even more so with two children – they want to protect their privacy. And the economic aspect will certainly not be a problem, given that it is rumored that the dukes have signed an agreement from 40 million with a publishing house for the publication of various «bomb books».

in short Celebrity Net Worth will have to soon update the figures. On the upside, of course.

