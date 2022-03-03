Now you can buy the Logitech G512 gaming keyboard at a groundbreaking price

It’s a good-quality, sturdy keyboard that’s heavily discounted for a limited time.

Having a good gaming keyboard does not hurt, even if you play little, and if it is of much better quality. From time to time there is an interesting offer and this time we have to talk about the Logitech G512. This model usually has a recommended price of 125 euros, but now It has a 42% discount on Amazon and stays at 71.99 euros. This represents a saving of 53.01 euros. However, the discount may vary throughout the day.

this keyboard It has little to envy other more expensive models that would go into the high range. In addition, when talking about a gaming product, RGB lighting could not be missing and, when talking about Logitech, features LIGHTSYNC technology. It allows you to create your own effects or choose one among the predefined ones. It’s a pass!

A quality keyboard made of aluminum and magnesium alloy

This Logitech keyboard stands out for its finishes. Being made with quality materials (aluminum and magnesium) it is very robust and durable. At the switch level, we find GX mechanical switches that have been designed to offer the best performance, so low response time is guaranteed. By the way, it has distribution ENso you won’t miss the ñ key.

Like other Logitech keyboards, this model is compatible with the Logitech G HUB app. With this software you can configure function keys, change lighting related effects, enable/disable game mode and much more. Is a fairly intuitive program and this makes it easy to use.

Finally, it is worth saying that the Logitech G512 measures 132 x 445 x 35.5 millimeters. Also, it is quite heavy for a keyboard. weighs 1330 grams. On the latter, it has a lot to do with aluminum. If it were plastic it would be lighter.

