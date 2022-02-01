now you can connect the PlayStation account to show friends what to play – Nerd4.life

Discord announced that it is now possible connect to its own software PlayStation account to show friends what is being played. The preliminary release of the new feature is currently underway, which should become available in all territories within a few hours.

The official post of the announcement reads that “Starting today, we are gradually rolling out the ability to link your PSN account to Discord to show your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming activity in your user profile.“

It is then explained that the link works in a similar way to what has been seen with other services and platforms: linked to the accounts, the game that is being played on PS4 or PS5 will be shown in the activities of Discord. It will also be possible to show thePlayStation Network ID on your profile so your contacts can add it.

This is a very convenient way to know what your friends are playing, particularly if they are playing games with the cross-play with other platforms.

To check the connection, open Discord and go to the User Settings> Connections menu. If you still can’t find it, you just have to wait for it to be unlocked.

The announcement of the collaboration between Sony and Discord had been given a few months ago and now, finally, it has materialized. PlayStation users will be delighted.