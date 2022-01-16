Now you can follow the mirror alignment of the James Webb Space Telescope online

As we know many of the critical phases of the opening of the James Webb space telescope are now behind us but this does not mean that we can “breathe a sigh of relief”. There are still many procedures to be carried out and in particular in these days the operation that will lead to the alignment of the mirrors (primary, secondary and tertiary) has begun.

It will take a little less than ten days to get the 18 hexagonal shaped segments made of beryllium and covered with gold and glass of the primary mirror before they transition from their safe position during launch to operational. Even the secondary mirror of the JWST it is already extended but it will have to be oriented correctly in order for the light beam to reach the instruments. Since yesterday it is possible to follow part of this procedure on the Web.

The alignment of the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope

We previously wrote about how the JWST does not have external cameras to be able to follow the opening (completed) or the alignment of the mirrors. This does not mean that the NASA does not make available to enthusiasts tools to follow the operations as already done for other missions. Many will know the official site of the space telescope which has a section “where is Webb?”, now a new monitoring system is added.

Going to the page indicated above you can see the status of the alignment of the main mirror and of the secondary one of James Webb space telescope. The position of the segments during launch was -12.5mm and the engineers will move them around 1mm per day for 10 days. In the past hours the A3 and A6 segments, as reported by Mark McCaughrean were in a different position than the others (-12.3 mm versus -9 mm for the others). This is not a problem. They are meant to move into the final position at the end of the process.

Will it all end when the primary mirror segments reach 0mm? No. At that point the actual alignment will begin which will allow the 18 segments to function as if they were a single 6.5 meter diameter mirror. For this it will take about three months (but there is no exact date, it will depend on several factors). The alignment will then be checked and revised if necessary after a few days.

Jane Rigby (operations project scientist) also added that one of the first objectives of the James Webb space telescope it should be there Large Magellanic Cloud. The choice fell on this galaxy as it will always be visible and therefore we will not have to wait for particular positions of the telescope to be able to calibrate the instruments. This will allow you to optimize times. The Large Magellanic Cloud will not only be used for this “calibration”. As reported in the past, the JWST will analyze areas such as the Tarantula Nebula and will also look for the presence of Brown Dwarfs. This will allow us to understand if the initial mass function substellar is universal or linked to the local Jeans mass.

Meanwhile the JWST completed more than 88% of its journey to halo orbit around Lagrange’s point L2 exceeding 1.28 million km. The speed is slowly decreasing reaching 0.28 km / s while the temperatures on the hot side are around 55 ° C and 11 ° C while on the cold side they touch -200 ° C. The adventure continues.

