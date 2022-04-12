Now you can get this XFX Radeon 6600 cheaper than ever

Share

This model can handle any game no matter how demanding it is.

The price of graphics cards continues to fall and some models are starting to be very well priced, so building a gaming PC is a little cheaper. This time we have to talk about the XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT 210 AMD Radeon RX 6600. Right now it’s on sale It has a price of 369.90 euros in PcComponentes and also on Amazon, when a few weeks ago it exceeded 400 euros.

This graphics card is perfect for gaming at 1080p and has a fairly low power consumption. In addition, it does not get very hot and, in turn, it is quite quiet. It requires external power to work, which is why it has an 8-pin connector. As for VRAM memory, it has 8GB GDDR6.

Buy at PCComponentes: XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT 210 AMD RADEON RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

See on Amazon.es: XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600

Good performance at the best price

The XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT 210 AMD Radeon RX 6600 allows enjoy all the triple A games that are coming out and you can also move without any problem those that come out soon. In the worst case scenario, and as long as the game supports it, you can enable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to improve performance. So it is a graphics card that can last a few years.

This XFX model requires a PCIe 4.0 port to take full advantage of it, though it will also work on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard, but at the cost of some performance loss. As for connections, it has three DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC and one HDMI 2.1 portso you can connect multiple monitors.

We could say that when playing at 1080p it is one of the best options if we take into account the quality / price ratio. It is a graphics card that does not disappoint. However, its strong point is not ray tracing.

