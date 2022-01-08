Tech

Now you can play Pokémon Crystal like you’ve never done before (and for free)

Pokémon lovers in recent months are certainly having the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in their passion.

In fact, the market has recently seen the highly anticipated arrival Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon, which met the expectations of nostalgic fans to return to Sinnoh.

The fourth generation remakes for Nintendo Switch have in fact achieved great success since the first sales numbers, even beating the eighth generation chapters Sword Pokémon And Shield.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

Obviously, however, fans of pocket monsters are already waiting for the release of the new one Arceus Pokémon Legends, which will debut shortly, of which a trailer has recently been released showing new gameplay mechanics.

However, if the nostalgia does not hesitate to subside, now know that it is possible to replay Pokémon Crystal directly on… a Twitter profile. Exactly.

For this chance to replay the famous second generation chapter (via The Gamer) we have to thank the programmer Constantin Liétard, who has cleverly modified the avatar of his Twitter profile in order to allow players to interact with it and play with the title released for Game Boy Color.

Liétard made sure that anyone who replies to his tweet above can make the character move by entering any command. Just comment by inserting any button present in the Game Boy Color, that is Up, Down, Right, Left, A, B, Start and Select, and by doing so the game character will update his position.

The operation is obviously based on sending the inputs to a emulator, that every 15 seconds it updates the status of the avatar based on the comment most inserted. So the game goes on and it is possible to start the process over.

The tweet already has hundreds and hundreds of responses and it will probably take about 13 days to finish the game, given the delay of 15 seconds each time.

If you want to take part in this very ingenious experiment, then you just have to comment on the post.

Also, if you are playing a Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl, we remind you that a new patch has arrived that says no to glitches.

Finally, if you are regular Pokémon GO players, new Pokémon may have been announced in a recent event.

If you can’t wait to play the new chapter of the saga, you can pre-order Pokémon Arceus Legends directly on Amazon.

