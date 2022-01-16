Now you can play the first Tomb Raider directly on … Game Boy Advance ?!

It is a relatively calm period for tomb Raider, the historical video game saga that tells the story of the reckless archaeologist Lara Croft.

Own Lara Croft is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in video game history and has become a true symbol for millions of fans around the world.

Among other things, the series has recently celebrated a quarter of a century and now a project has appeared online that will probably make the eyes of the most diehard fans of the first chapters of tomb Raider.

We are talking about Open Lara, which translated in a nutshell would be the first game of tomb Raider with the particularity that it turns on Game Boy Advance.

On YouTube you can watch a video showing some game sequences on the historic Nintendo console released about twenty years ago. It is clear that it is about one of the best 3D ever seen on the console, the framerate is very good and the controls seem very responsive.

The project is still in alpha but the creator Timur Gagiev he intends to take it forward and optimize the version even better. Furthermore, in his plans there should also be the will to make the game also land on the Nintendo DS.

If you want to know more about Open Lara you can read about it directly on the forums of tomb Raider .

The series starring Lara Croft has also arrived on other media and, in addition to the film about which little is yet known but which should sooner or later see the light, even Netflix has taken an interest in the brand.

Finally, although no other title in the videogame series has been announced, a horror-tinged chapter has recently been revealed but has been canceled.