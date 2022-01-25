now you can recharge even so

There is an important news for all Postepay customers: now you can recharge your card quickly and safely. that’s how

An important news arrives for all customers of Post office Italian using cards Postepay. In particular, reference is made to the recharging method, one of the operations most requested by users of the Post Office circuit. The last service appears important from a cash and ATM payment point of view.

There are so many of these operations that are carried out daily by all users who, thanks to the digitalization systems of services, can take advantage of many advantages at different times of the day without particular problems. The payment of the cash the most requested operation appears.

Which can be done through the Postamat. Payments can be made through the cash payment option banknotes ranging from 5 to 100 euros. A simple and quick tool that is made available to all customers, in any area of ​​Italy. In fact, one of the advantages of this card is given precisely by the diffusion of branches throughout the territory.

Postepay, new method to recharge

Recharging your Postepay is really very easy, also due to the widespread presence of the various branches on our territory. Which allow you to carry out this operation without too many hitches. But it must be said that not all Postamats allow you to pay sums in cash. But Poste Italiane managed to find one solution even to this.

In fact, it will now be possible to make payments through the branches Postamat Cash-In, who are fully authorized to carry out these operations. As was the case in the past with all ATMs, with the addition of this possibility of payment. A novelty certainly appreciated by all users, happy with this option.

It is also quite simple to recognize these branches in the area, as compared to the previous ones they are easily recognizable as they are brighter also to guarantee a greater security to users in the operation. Yet another demonstration of Poste Italiane’s closeness to its customers, protected even in these delicate operations.