Nowhere Special by Uberto Pasolini: trailer, plot and previews

December 8 finally arrives in theaters Nowhere Special – A Love Story, the latest film written, directed and produced by Uberto Pasolini, received with great favor by critics and audiences in Venice, where it was presented in competition in the Horizons section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival and then in the Sintonie selection of Alice in the city.

Inspired by a true story, the film stars James Norton (Little Women; Mr. Jones) who plays a man and father looking for a perfect family for his four-year-old son.

Plot and cast

The official plot: From the acclaimed director of Still Life, Uberto Pasolini, “Nowhere Special – A Love Story” is the emotional and moving relationship between a father and a son who, presented in Venice, won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. John (James Norton), a 34-year-old window cleaner, dedicates his life to raising his four-year-old son, Michael (Daniel Lamont), as the child’s mother left them soon after birth. Theirs is a life of complete dedication and innocent love that shows the strength of their relationship. John, however, has a few months of life ahead of him. Since he has no family to turn to, he will spend his remaining days looking for a perfect new one to give Michael up for adoption to protect his baby’s future. If at first he seems sure of the characteristics that a perfect family must have, as the days go by he abandons his initial convictions, overwhelmed by doubts about his decision. How can he judge a family based on a brief meeting? Do you know your son well enough to make this choice for him? As he struggles to find the right solution to his impossible endeavor, John decides to accept the help of a young social worker and consider a number of alternatives he would never consider. He will end up accepting his destiny and the need to make his son a sharer in the truth, following the child’s instinct to make the most important decision of their lives.

The cast also includes Eileen O’Higgins, Valerie O’Connor, Valene Kane, Keith McErlean, Sean Sloan, Siobhan McSweeney, Chris Corrigan, Niamh McGrady, Stella McCusker, Rhoda Ofori-Attah, Nigel O’Neill, Mark Asante, Caolan Byrne Caolan Byrne, Roisin Gallagher, Laura Hughes, Louise Mathews, Carol Moore and Remi Shore.

Nowhere Special – trailers and videos

First official Italian trailer released on November 19, 2021

Curiosity

The film marks the big screen debut of the very young Daniel Lamont.

James Norton often visited Belfast and spent time playing with toys in Daniel Lamont’s bedroom. The actor said Daniel once on set would be thrilled to act alongside her thanks to the time they spent together before filming.

James Norton is best known for his roles in the popular British television series “HappyValley”, “McMafia”, “War and Peace” and “Grantchester”. In 2013 he was selected by Screen International in the “Stars of Tomorrow” ranking drawn up by the magazine and in 2015 he was nominated for a BAFTA TV award as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the series “Happyì Valley”. Her most recent works include the Netflix thriller Things Seen and Heard with Amanda Seyfried, the HBO series “The Nevers” and Agnieszka Holland’s Mr Jones and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Her other television and film credits include the series “Black Mirror” and “Dr Who” and the Ron Howard films Rush, opposite Chris Hemsworth and Olivia Wilde, and An Education with Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike. James Norton is a graduate of Cambridge University and a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Producers Roberto Sessa and Cristian Nicolescu talk about the film: “With Nowhere Special, a film that is inspired by real events and tells a moving and compelling story of fatherhood, Pasolini once again adopts a low-profile approach to exploring universal themes, arousing the involvement and identification of spectators with the protagonists and the dramatic situation they face. The director cited the films of Yasujirō Ozu, or, more recently, those of Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, as the main points of reference for this feature and, in its small scale and without any pretense of emulating them, he was able to adopt the apparently “simple” approach of those masters with very exciting results in his previous film, Still Life. Nowhere Special offers an original perspective on the theme of fatherhood, explored both through the experience of the two central characters and through the different lives of the potential adoptive parents with whom they come into contact. It stands out clearly in his work with a very young child and in building a very credible father-son relationship on the screen. “

Director’s notes

I have wanted to make this film ever since I read the story of a terminally ill father who tried to find a new family to entrust with his son before he died. Although the situation in which the protagonists find themselves is very dramatic, at the writing level the decision was to approach the story in a very subtle, discreet way, avoiding melodrama and sentimentality as much as possible. This approach is also reflected in the filmic style we have adopted, direct and devoid of deconcentrating stylistic infiorettature. The movements of Marius Panduru’s camera were conceived as fluid and light, coming in certain cases to reflect the point of view of the child. In terms of directing the film, the main challenge was to work with a very young child and visually create a credible and touching father-son relationship. Fortunately, we found in the very young Daniel Lamont, who was four years old at the time of the shooting, a born actor, extraordinarily aware and sensitive, and in James Norton a very generous interpreter, happy to dedicate, well before the start of shooting, entire days to create a bond with the child and to support and guide Daniel through what for any child would have been an intense and at times disconcerting experience. [Uberto Pasolini]

Who is Uberto Pasolini

Uberto Pasolini has worked in the British film industry since 1983. After ten years in the role of assistant director, line producer and vice president at Columbia Pictures, he becomes an independent producer and in 1993 he founded Red Wave Films. The first feature film produced by the company is Palookaville, starring Vincent Gallo and directed by Alan Taylor. The next movie is Full Monty – Organized penniless, which grosses more than $ 250 million worldwide, earns a BAFTA Award for Best Picture and is nominated for four Oscars, to name just a few of the many accolades. Red Wave also produced With your head in the stars, written by William Ivory, The Emperor’s New Clothes, starring Ian Holm e Bel Ami, starring Robert Pattinson, Uma Thurman and Kristin Scott Thomas. In 2008, Uberto directs Machan – The true story of a false team, of which he is also co-writer and producer. The film wins awards in numerous international festivals, including the Europa Cinemas Label Award, the award for Best European film at the Venice Days and the audience awards which judges it to be the Best film at the film festivals of Kerala, Transylvania. and Amsterdam, as well as the Best Screenplay award at the Durban International Film Festival. In 2013 Uberto writes, produces and directs Still Life, set in South London and starring Eddie Marsan and Joanne Froggatt. Selected in the shortlist for the 2014 EFAs in the Best European Film category, the film won numerous international awards including the award for the Best Director of the Horizons section at the 2013 Venice International Film Festival, the award for Best Film at the Venice Film Festivals. Reykjavik, St Louis and Vologda, the Audience Award and Best Film at the Transylvanian, Nara, Riga and Trondheim film festivals, the prestigious Hochi Award for Best Foreign Film in Japan in 2014 and the Best Actor Award at the Film Festival of Edinburgh, among many others.

The soundtrack

The original music of “Nowhere Special – A love story” is by the composer Andrew Simon McAllister (Zoo – A Friend to Save, Agatha and the Truth About the Train Murder, Gone: The Lost Boys of Belfast).

TRACK LISTINGS:

1. Nowhere Special 3:01

2. Fairground 1:42

3. Llama 1:12

4. Father Son 2:16

5. Red Candle 0:37

6. Car Drive / Memory Box 2:56

7. Sickness 1:36

8. Final Journey 2:17

9. End Credits 1:42

