NRJ Belgium | Lil Nas X in concert at Palace 12

In 2019, at barely 20 years old, Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X exploded onto the international scene with the mega hit ‘Old Town Road’. This remix featuring country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is one of the few titles to occupy the first rank of the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks. He then accumulates platinum records and awards (including 2 Grammys). The native of Atlanta shakes up codes and the music industry by imposing his uninhibited, committed and liberating style. Lil Nas X then chained the tubes with his EP ‘7’ (2019) and titles of formidable efficiency like ‘Panini’, ‘Rodeo’ (feat. Cardi B), ‘Holiday’ or ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. His coming out and his commitment to the LGBT cause positions him all the more as a reference personality and encourages dialogue in all strata of society. His first album ‘Montero’ (Sept 2021) acclaimed by influential critics and acclaimed by millions of fans offers 15 powerful tracks, between pop and rap, and featurings including Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Jack Harlow. Lil Nas X sets an appointment for you in Brussels on November 15, 2022 for a show that promises to be delirious.

Lil Nas X in concert at Palais 12 on November 15, 2022

Info & tickets on www.livenation.be

With NRJ!