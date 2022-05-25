NRJ Belgium | Selena Gomez fights for mental health

For Selena Gomez, it is important to de-stigmatize mental health: ”JI had the impression thatonce i found out what was going on i was more accepting of what i had. Bringing attention to mental health through the media or simply by talking about your backgrounds can help. It is a subject that can and should be discussed freely and without shame.“

In particular, this involves the fact that everyone can access health services dedicated to mental healthbut also to education for young people. In order to achieve this, she relies on her beauty mark (Rare Beauty) and the associated fund (Rare Impact Fund) who work precisely to widen the access to these two crucial elements.

His goal ? Raise $100 million in the next ten years to improve the situation by donating the money to associations that contribute to improving access to these services in schools.

And with us?

Several addresses are useful around mental health: in the capital, the Brussels Platform for Mental Health ; in Wallonia, the Mental Health Reference Center or even the Walloon Federation of Mental Health Services. Not to mention, the Mental Health Week which will take place from October 10 to 16 and which, this year, is dedicated to mental health and young people…