NRJ Music Awards: the list of nominations unveiled with new categories

The next (and 24th!) NRJ Music Awards ceremony, which rewards the most popular artists and songs, will take place on November 18 live from Cannes.

As usual, it is the public who decides and the votes are open until November 18 noon. It is possible on nrj.fr and tf1.fr, once a day and per category.

The 24th NRJ Music Awards ceremony will take place on November 18, again presented by Nikos Aliagas live from the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes. The list of nominations was unveiled this morning, along with four new categories. TF1 and NRJ have indeed added to the prize list a reward linked to the enthusiasm of social networks for a title with the category “Social hit”, a category “recovery or adaptation”, a category “French-speaking tour” to highlight and support the live show and finally, they decided to split the best clip category in two to separate “French clip” and “international clip”.

Ade; Adele Castillon; Lujipeka; Lied; Pierre de Maere; Yanns

International revelation

Burna Boy; Dermot Kennedy; Gayle; Rema; Rosalia; Sofia Carson; Yungblud

Francophone female artist

Aya Nakamura; Amel Bent ; Angela; Camellia Jordana; Clara Luciani; Izia; Juliet Aramanet

International female artist

Adele; Anita; AvaMax; Beyonce ; Camila Cabello; Lady Gaga ; Lizzo; Shakira

Francophone male artist

Amir; Keen’V; M Pokora ; Orelsan; Slimane; Soprano; Stromae; tayc

International Male Artist

David Guetta ; Ed Sheeran; Farruko; Harry Styles ; Lil Nas X; The Weeknd

international song

Envolver (Anita); Don’t You Worry (Black Eyed Peas); Bam Bam (Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran); I’m Good (David Guetta feat Bebe Rexha); abcdefu (Gayle); As It Was (Harry Styles); Bones (Imagine dragons); Calm Down (Rema)

Francophone collaboration

Angèle & Damso “Demons”; Bigflo & Oli feat Julien Doré “Coup de Vieux”; Dadju & Ronisia “Toko Toko”; Orelsan feat Skread “Together”; Soprano & Gradur “Venga Mi”; Zeg P feat Hamza & SCH “Fade Up”

International cooperation

Black Eyed Peas/Shakira/David Guetta “Don’t You Worry”; Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran “BamBam”; Elton John & Britney Spears “Hold Me Closer”; Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran “Peru”; Rema & Selena Gomez “Calm Down”; Rosalia & The Weeknd “La Fama”

Francophone group or duo

47TER; Bigflo and Oli; Indochina; Louise Attack; Black land

International group or duo

Black Eyed Peas; Blackpink; Coldplay; Imagine Dragons ; Maneskin; Muse; OneRepublic

French clip











Know everything (Adé); Demons (Angèle feat Damso); Coup de Vieux (Bigflo & Oli and Julien Doré); The Quest (Orelsan); My Love (Stromae and Camila Cabello); Peon (Vald feat. Orelsan)











international music video

Don’t You Worry (Black Eyed Peas/Shakira/David Guetta); Pink Venom (Blackpink); Let Somebody Go (Coldplay & Selena Gomez); As It Was (Harry Styles); Forget Me (Lewis Capaldi); About Damn Time (Lizzo)











dj

Boris Way; Calvin Harris; David Guetta ; Feder; Kungs; Ofenbach; The Avener

SocialHit

All is well (Alonzo feat Ninho & Naps); Doja (Centrel Cee); Emiliana (Ckay); Com’dab (DJ Kayz feat Naza & Keblack); Middle Of The Night (Elley Duhe); Jiggle Jiggle (Jason Derulo/Duke & Jones/Louis Theroux/Amelia Dimz); Friendships (Pascal Letoublon feat Leony); 1,2,3 (Sofia Reyes feat J. Derulo & De La Ghetto); Stroll (Soolking & Niksa)

Resumption or adaptation

We go Yeke (Black M); Running up that hill (Boris Way); I’m Good (Blue) (D. Guetta feat Bebe Rexha); Super Freaky Girl (Nicki Minaj); Sweetly (Soolking); Maniac (Sound of Legend); Tissues (Yungblud)

French-speaking tour

Clara Luciani; Grand Corps Malade ; Indochina; Julien Doré; Juliette Armanet; Orelsan; Soprano