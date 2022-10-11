NRJ Music Awards: the list of nominations unveiled with new categories
The next (and 24th!) NRJ Music Awards ceremony, which rewards the most popular artists and songs, will take place on November 18 live from Cannes.
The 24th NRJ Music Awards ceremony will take place on November 18, again presented by Nikos Aliagas live from the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes. The list of nominations was unveiled this morning, along with four new categories. TF1 and NRJ have indeed added to the prize list a reward linked to the enthusiasm of social networks for a title with the category “Social hit”, a category “recovery or adaptation”, a category “French-speaking tour” to highlight and support the live show and finally, they decided to split the best clip category in two to separate “French clip” and “international clip”.
As usual, it is the public who decides and the votes are open until November 18 noon. It is possible on nrj.fr and tf1.fr, once a day and per category.
Appointments
Francophone revelation
Ade; Adele Castillon; Lujipeka; Lied; Pierre de Maere; Yanns
International revelation
Burna Boy; Dermot Kennedy; Gayle; Rema; Rosalia; Sofia Carson; Yungblud
Francophone female artist
Aya Nakamura; Amel Bent ; Angela; Camellia Jordana; Clara Luciani; Izia; Juliet Aramanet
International female artist
Adele; Anita; AvaMax; Beyonce ; Camila Cabello; Lady Gaga ; Lizzo; Shakira
Francophone male artist
Amir; Keen’V; M Pokora ; Orelsan; Slimane; Soprano; Stromae; tayc
International Male Artist
David Guetta ; Ed Sheeran; Farruko; Harry Styles ; Lil Nas X; The Weeknd
international song
Envolver (Anita); Don’t You Worry (Black Eyed Peas); Bam Bam (Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran); I’m Good (David Guetta feat Bebe Rexha); abcdefu (Gayle); As It Was (Harry Styles); Bones (Imagine dragons); Calm Down (Rema)
Francophone collaboration
Angèle & Damso “Demons”; Bigflo & Oli feat Julien Doré “Coup de Vieux”; Dadju & Ronisia “Toko Toko”; Orelsan feat Skread “Together”; Soprano & Gradur “Venga Mi”; Zeg P feat Hamza & SCH “Fade Up”
International cooperation
Black Eyed Peas/Shakira/David Guetta “Don’t You Worry”; Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran “BamBam”; Elton John & Britney Spears “Hold Me Closer”; Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran “Peru”; Rema & Selena Gomez “Calm Down”; Rosalia & The Weeknd “La Fama”
Francophone group or duo
47TER; Bigflo and Oli; Indochina; Louise Attack; Black land
International group or duo
Black Eyed Peas; Blackpink; Coldplay; Imagine Dragons ; Maneskin; Muse; OneRepublic
French clip
Know everything (Adé); Demons (Angèle feat Damso); Coup de Vieux (Bigflo & Oli and Julien Doré); The Quest (Orelsan); My Love (Stromae and Camila Cabello); Peon (Vald feat. Orelsan)
international music video
Don’t You Worry (Black Eyed Peas/Shakira/David Guetta); Pink Venom (Blackpink); Let Somebody Go (Coldplay & Selena Gomez); As It Was (Harry Styles); Forget Me (Lewis Capaldi); About Damn Time (Lizzo)
dj
Boris Way; Calvin Harris; David Guetta ; Feder; Kungs; Ofenbach; The Avener
SocialHit
All is well (Alonzo feat Ninho & Naps); Doja (Centrel Cee); Emiliana (Ckay); Com’dab (DJ Kayz feat Naza & Keblack); Middle Of The Night (Elley Duhe); Jiggle Jiggle (Jason Derulo/Duke & Jones/Louis Theroux/Amelia Dimz); Friendships (Pascal Letoublon feat Leony); 1,2,3 (Sofia Reyes feat J. Derulo & De La Ghetto); Stroll (Soolking & Niksa)
Resumption or adaptation
We go Yeke (Black M); Running up that hill (Boris Way); I’m Good (Blue) (D. Guetta feat Bebe Rexha); Super Freaky Girl (Nicki Minaj); Sweetly (Soolking); Maniac (Sound of Legend); Tissues (Yungblud)
French-speaking tour
Clara Luciani; Grand Corps Malade ; Indochina; Julien Doré; Juliette Armanet; Orelsan; Soprano