nss magazine lands on OnlyFans with the short ‘Body’, between freedom of expression and the search for alternative sources of revenue

Digital magazine with three verticals (fashion, beauty and sport), staffed by a creative agency – nss factory – which does strategic consultancy for brands and develops eCommerce for independent stores with proprietary software (Brownie), nss magazine for its new digital cover commissioned Tommaso Ottomano to make a short film that tells the relationship with their bodies of 7 people, filmed naked and dressed.

‘Body’ deals with issues such as sexual identity, body positivity, the transformation of the relationship with others mediated by the digital caused by the pandemic. Very explicit themes that it would have been impossible, if not self-censoring, to share on mainstream social networks, so nss magazine decided to use the OnlyFans platform, the first Italian media company. Born for explicit content, discovered by influencers and the world of entertainment, grown dramatically during the pandemic with over 100 million registered users, it can only be accessed via paid monthly subscription.

“For us it is above all a statement on freedom of expression: as a digital magazine we are inextricably linked to traditional social media, whose policies are however updated in an arbitrary and Manichean way”, explains Filippo D’Asaro, Head of content nss magazine & nss sports . “If ‘Body’ had been posted on Instagram or YouTube it would not have contained any full nude scenes – but not even nipples or other single parts of the body – undermining the message,” adds D’Asaro.

However, OnlyFans’ choice is not just ‘political’, he says, because the platform offers independent publishing an opportunity to explore new ways of monetization and community-building that mainstream social networks do not offer. “Applying a paywall on a site like that of an online magazine is an extremely complex and costly job in terms of technology, while OF offers an easy and low-cost solution to search for alternative sources of revenue”. This is the path that Vice is exploring, which at the end of 2020 brought to OF Munchies, the vertical dedicated to food which you can subscribe to for $ 4.99 a month, receiving, as Valerio Bassan told here, video-recipes created exclusively for the platform.

Note:

NSS srl, the parent company of the magazine and creative agency, this year was included in the ranking of the 450 Italian companies that achieved the greatest growth in turnover between 2016 and 2019 with + 52.3%, going from 852 thousand to 3 million euros and from 7 to 19 employees.