NSYNC Reunites Without Justin Timberlake to Perform at Ryan Cabrera’s Wedding: Video – Up News Info

Millennials rejoice! Three members of NSYNC came together for an impulsive performance at by Ryan Cabrera marriage with Alexa Bliss on Saturday April 9. Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Bass Spear took the stage on the couple’s special day in Palm Desert, Calif., to sing one of their hits for the lucky wedding guests. While Justin Timberlake and J.C. Chasez were missed, it was still an incredible take on the track.

The three singers were dressed quite casually for the impromptu performance. Chris rocked a black t-shirt and matching pants, with his chain necklaces on full display. Joey wore a white shirt and black capris, while Lance wore a kilt for the occasion! The three members looked like they were having a great time and the guests were going crazy over the unexpected performance. The reunion was perfect for Ryan and Alexa’s wedding, which they said was ‘Rockstar’ themed in an interview with People.

Even though NSYNC broke up in 2003, the band reunited on a few occasions for one-off performances or informal get-togethers. The biggest reunion with the full band came in 2013, when Justin’s four bandmates joined him on stage at the MTV VMAs when he received the Video Vanguard award. Since the awards show, the group has reunited to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, via Variety. The boy band (sans Justin) also banded together in 2019 to join Ariana Grande for her performance at Coachella, by teen vogue.

Even though the possibility of the band reuniting with Justin for another album or another tour seems remote, it doesn’t seem like the band is totally opposed to working together more. Their ’90s contemporaries, the Backstreet Boys, even hinted at the possibility of the two bands working together, though their names are unclear. Thug AJ McLean Told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview from June 2021, “I’m not sure about the quality of the name – We may have to work on the name a bit. Syncstreet. Lance suggested “N’Street” for the supergroup.