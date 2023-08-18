NSYNC to return with song for film ‘Trolls’: Grupo Milenio reports

nsyncThe worldwide success of the 90s and early 2000s, the group is now preparing for their comeback a song for the new installment trollsAccording to US media reports.

Entertainment Tonight Portal and Radio Station WJJY told that the members of boy band, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez Are Making a Song for Trolls: Band Together, Will be released in November.

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, “The singers are expected has surprising roles in the third film of trolls,

,The source added that the quintet will also release a new song for the film, which is their first song together since then. Friend, 2001,” the US portal added.

For its part, the station WJJY highlights that in the last 8 August’s Timberlake posted on Instagram A storyline where she is in a recording studio with Jessie, which may be part of the process for the new song.

Note how Jessie responded to Justin’s story: “There’s always magic with you in the studio.”

If the song’s release is confirmed, it will be the band’s first in over 20 years, as although they met when?He has not released any new music since going on hiatus for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

what will it be about troll 3,

third part of trolls it’s about a boy band Which comes after many years:

,Poppy learns that Branch was once part of the Brozons, a group with her brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay. But when Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to bring them all together and save Floyd.”

