NSYNC, Zendaya and more to promote movies for free – Billboard

Hollywood’s biggest studios and the SAG-AFTRA union reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday (Nov. 8), ending the actors’ historic 118-day strike. Now, artists can start the second most important part of their work: promoting their projects.

After writers ended their walk-out last month, production on TV and film projects is expected to ramp up once the actors’ deal is approved by the membership, meaning production on stalled projects could be completed within the next few months. Can start. Plus, musicians who have starred in TV and film can eventually get back out there and plug, plug, plug their on-screen efforts.

that means you It is possible Learn more about the reunited *NSYNC. Earlier this week, member Lance Bass lamented in an interview that his intentions for a more robust reunion between him, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone were limited to mild walk-ons at this year’s MTV VMAs. I went. Their plans to fully promote their first single in over 20 years have been disrupted due to the strikes.

Instead, there was no music video, no live performances and no other promotional appearances. trolls band together Single “Better Place.” Bass lamented that the then-ongoing strike actually “put a wrench” in the quintet’s broader plans due to strike rules that prevented union members from promoting new projects during the walk-out. “We finally released a song after 23 years and we can’t even mention that song and we can’t talk about the movie it’s in. It was going to be a very special moment for all of us, and unfortunately it was taken away,” Bass said.

However, now it seems trolls Star Timberlake – who couldn’t even turn up to promote his latest Netflix thriller snake – Could potentially join the full *NSYNC celebration. Bass hinted at this in his interview, saying, “We had a lot of fun, I don’t see it as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we have an obligation to the fans again to fix it and do something else. But until the strike is over, we can’t really find out what’s next, if there is anything next. Hopefully once these lifts go away we will have a plan and we will be able to get back to work.

During the strike, performing musicians were not allowed to talk about their current or upcoming projects, which mirrors why so many late-night shows highlighting comedians, politicians and non-artists have been affected over the past month. Why were they? But now you can expect to see those dual-threat singers back on the couch to talk projects they’re due to wrap up in the next few months.

Here are some other music-related movies and TV shows starring and produced by musicians that can get individual attention now that the strike is over. (All release dates are subject to change.)

Sara Bareilles:Singer stars in big-screen adaptation of hit Broadway musical WaitressBased on the 2007 film of the same name, it will be released on December 7.

Beyoncé: Although Queen Bey doesn’t usually highlight her own projects, it’s possible she may be making an appearance to promote her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by BeyoncéWhich will be released on screens worldwide on 1st December.

timothy chalamet:The latest film based on Roald Dahl’s mad candy-maker is a top-notch musical dune The star, who will make his big-screen singing debut alongside co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant in the Paul King-directed film, which will be released on December 15.

Ariana Grande: Singer, who has kept a low profile since 2020 situationsNow May hits the promo rounds to talk about her role as Glinda in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the musical Wicked, Due to the strike the first part was postponed to November 27, 2024.

His.: The musical polymath will star alongside Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and fellow singers Halle Bailey, Jon Batiste and Fantasia in a musical reimagining of the Alice Walker novel. purple colour, co-produced by Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones. Its date is 25th December.

Megan Thee Stallion: In addition to plugging her “Cobra” single, Meg can finally get out there and promote her roles Dicks: The Musical and the seventh season of Netflix’s Dirty Animated Series big mouth (both of which were released last month) – and, perhaps, his rumored role in the unnamed, upcoming Safdie Brothers film starring Adam Sandler.

julia michaels: The singer and Grammy-nominated songwriter teamed up with frequent collaborator JP Saxe to write songs for the animated Disney musical. Desire (on November 22), starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk and Natasha Rothwell.

renee rap:singer and sex life of college girls Regina George will co-star with singer/actress Ashley Park (Gretchen Weiner) in the star Tina Fey’s big-screen reimagining. mean Girls The musical, based on the beloved original film, will be released on January 12.

troy sivan: After getting blanks in promo rounds for The Weeknd’s poorly received HBO series statueThe “Rush” singer can now go there to talk about his role trolls band together Ace Floyd.

weekend:’s lyrics statueAccording to IMDb, the singer, now known by his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, will make his feature film acting debut in an untitled project directed by Trey Edward Shults in which he stars alongside Jenny Ortega, Barry Keoghan and Charli D’Amelio. Will give. , The film was co-written by Shults, Tesfaye, and their producing partner Reza Fahim.

Zendaya: The Excitement Hopefully the star will play a big role in it Dune: Part 2Which was extended from this month to March 15, 2024, so hopefully she’ll start making rounds to promote it in the next few months.

Rachel Ziegler:For the sequel to Steven Spielberg’s Golden Globe-winning role west story customization and Shazam! wrath of the godsZiegler will play a dysfunctional singer-songwriter in the musical-heavy hunger games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesDue November 17th.