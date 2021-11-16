Ntt Data hires 5,000 people and inaugurates the new headquarters in Milan (zero impact) – Corriere.it

Five thousand hires in Italy by 2025. This is the announcement of the managing director of Ntt Data Italia and Emea, Walter Ruffinoni, for our country. These are personnel specialized in the information technology sector. The most sought-after figures are concentrated in the Cloud, security, consulting, Java, data science, design and IoT sectors, with a particular interest in recent graduates. Ntt Data a Japanese multinational. The announcement of the recruitment arrived during the inauguration of the new headquarters in Milan, in the presence of the mayor Beppe Sala: two buildings for a total of 16 thousand square meters with zero impact. This is the first part of the investments planned in our country which will also affect the offices in Rome, Turin, Cosenza and Naples, as well as Milan, for a value of 200 million euros.

The new Milan headquarters represents not only the will to continue investing and hiring in Italy, but also a manifesto of our vision for the future of work that sees environments adapt to people’s new needs – explained CEO Walter Ruffinoni. – I.The way of being in the office is changing, it is necessary to consider it as a place of relationship in which to foster the creative exchange, which is the basis of any innovation. We want to build a welcoming work environment in which our people and the 5,000 we will hire between now and 2025 feel inspired and are the engine that will allow the company to make a difference for our country. The new Ntt Data Milano office complex consists of two buildings: the first of 12 floors and the second of four, in the new business district The Sign of the Romolo district, in the southern area of ​​Milan.



The inauguration of the new NTT Data offices: the ceo Walter Ruffinoni and the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala cut the ribbon

The operation that led everis to join the NTT DATA brand is also part of the strategy of strengthening the positioning of NTT DATA, consolidating its global presence and creating a new reality in Europe and Latin America: NTT DATA Europe & Latam, with 40,000 people in 25 countries and over 100 centers of excellence where more than 2,600 people work in areas such as Big Data and AI, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud, Natural Process Language, Cybersecurity. The inauguration in Milan will be followed by Rome with two locations suited to the highest quality standards, and Turin, within the Politecnico district. New spaces will be inaugurated in Naples next December and offices are being expanded in Cosenza to support the strong growth of recent years.

Source link