Nubank’s value falls as blockade of US$26 billion in shares is removed

Nu Holdings Ltd., the digital bank that counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as a backer, is under renewed pressure as the end of a massive stock lock-up nears.

Nubank based in Sao Paulo, has shed more than a third of its market value less than five months after going public amid a global slump in tech stocks and concerns that the fintech firm may meet promised growth as credit quality deteriorates in Brazil.

The conflicted stocks now face another key event: About $26 billion worth of shares in the world’s largest independent digital bank will be allowed to hit the market from May 17, following Nubank’s first-quarter results and as a restriction on sale after its December initial public offering is about to expire. In the run-up to that deadline, the threat of a further drop looms as traders assess the potential impact of excess founders and other stakeholders cashing in on holdings.

The end of the lockdown is one of the “key risks to our investment view,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Tito Labarta said in an April 29 report. Goldman, which rates the stock as a buy, began hedging last month with a price target that implies a 100% rise from current levels.

The amount to be released represents more than 90% of total shares, according to Bloomberg estimates based on corporate filings. This is because stock price conditions were not met on two previous launch dates, leaving the date in two weeks, when there are no price restrictions, such as the third and final window to end the lock.

The actions of Nubank they fell as much as 8.6%, the biggest drop in a week, to an intraday record low of $5.45 in New York on Tuesday.

Of course, Nubank’s founders and their major investors, which also include Tencent Holdings Ltd., DST Global and Sequoia Capital, could still hold on to the shares, hoping for Nubank’s long-term promise to change Latin America’s financial system for the better. forever. But the decline in stock value does little to bolster confidence, at least in the short term.

Nubank said it is focused on long-term growth and creating value for shareholders, according to a statement sent to Bloomberg News. The firm also reiterated its “position to seek long-term quality investors, who are aligned with our strategic vision for the business.”

After one of the most anticipated IPOs of last year, Nubank has seen its market capitalization fall to $25 billion, well below the level of a private fundraiser in June, when Berkshire agreed to buy a $500 million stake, valuing Nubank at US$30 billion. Short-term interest has also been on the rise, topping 6% of free float in recent weeks, according to data from S3 Partners.

Part of the blame lies with the global slump after the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt sent US yields higher, hitting high-growth tech companies especially hard. But there are also doubts about the company’s prospects, especially with Brazil hit by rising inflation and higher interest rates. Nubank’s consensus rating, a gauge of its index of buy, hold and sell ratings, is 3.68 out of five, Bloomberg data shows.

Nubank ended last year with more than 53 million clients in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. It sells a range of financial products that promise cheaper rates and less red tape, in a region where a large part of the population is unbanked.