Nuclear accident in Tricastin in France, 250 km from Turin, the authorities: “No contamination outside the site”

On November 25th in the Tricastin nuclear power plant, in Drôme, in France, 250 km from Turin, a nuclear accident occurred which saw one of the tanks containing the liquid radioactive effluents reach the peak of its capacity and therefore the effluents overflow in a recovery well. But while the technicians were piping the liquids into another tank, the sump continued to fill beyond capacity, so much so that some of the effluent ended up in rainwater gutters not designed to be watertight. And on December 8, 2021, following heavy rains, the gutters were emptied bringing the effluents back to the recovery sump, but while a part of radioactive liquids was recovered, 900 liters containing tritium infiltrated the soil “causing a ‘ abnormal radiological activity “.

So the groundwater has been contaminated with tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen.
Meanwhile, the ASN, the nuclear safety authorities (ASN) has assured that the leak has been contained and that no contamination has been detected in the groundwater outside the site and, after carrying out an inspection, the authorities have confirmed that “About 900 liters of tritium-containing effluents entered the soil between 25 November and 8 December 2021”.


