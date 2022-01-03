Nuclear, after Germany, Austria and Spain also Luxembourg says no to inclusion in the European “green list”

The list of countries that intend to do battle is getting longer. After Germany, Spain and Austria also Luxembourg expresses his disagreement with the decision of the EU Commission to include nuclear (and gas) among sources deserving of financial support in function from the green transition. The Commissioen’s text was anticipated two days ago by the British newspaper Financial Times who has viewed the draft.

The draft “is one provocation from a procedural point of view“And” in terms of content it hides the risk of a greenwashing“, Wrote on Twitter the Minister of Energy of Luxembourg, Claude Turmes, saying he was ready to” examine the proposal in detail and discuss further steps “together with Germany and Austria, equally opposed to including nuclear power among sustainable investments. The proposal was sent to governments on Friday, “In a nocturnal and nebulous action. This says a lot about transparency ”, attacked Turmes.

The inclusion of nuclear power is strongly supported by the France which has always invested heavily in the atom. 70% of the energy consumed in the country comes from its nuclear power plants. Paris, however, must bear costs in the order of 50 billion euros to proceed with the modernization of the systems, some of which are obsolete and which in these days are giving various problems. Italy has so far not taken a position. The draft of the “green taxonomy” also includes gas, the fossil fuel on which Rome depends most.