Nuclear, Austria and Germany against the EU draft that proposes it in the green taxonomy. Vienna: “We will file legal action”

The contents of the first draft of the delegated act with which the EU Commission proposes to include, under certain conditions, some investments as well in nuclear and gas plants in the Green Taxonomy, we enter the heart of the debate that will accompany the process of the document, which is far from definitive. Germany And Austria take sides against, with Berlin that just recently disconnected three of the country’s six power plants from the electricity grid, while France, having achieved a first result, is grappling with technical problems related to the energy of the atom from which it derives 70% of the country’s electricity. And that it costs a lot. Too much not to think of drawing on European resources, also considering the indebtedness of the EdF, the company that manages the French plants. But the battle in the heart of Europe, because that is what it is, is far from over.

From draft to final decision – On the draft document, in fact, until 12 January experts from the Member States will be able to provide contributions and opinions. Then the Commission will formally adopt the act. But, even in that case, it will not be the definitive document. Because at that point it will be subjected to the examination of the Parliament and Council (with French presidency) of the EU which, in turn, will have four months and will be able to ask for two more. If the delegated act receives the support of a majority of member states, it will enter into force from 2023. Both Parliament and the EU Council will be able to oppose, the former by a simple majority, therefore with the vote of at least 353 deputies, and the Council with a qualified majority, i.e. at least 72% of the Member States that represent at least 65% of the EU population. But if the Commission’s position was now taken for granted, the road to reaching an agreement within the EU is all uphill.

The position taken by Germany and Austria – “If these plans are implemented, we will file legal action,” the Austrian climate minister threatened on Twitter Leonore Gewessler, accusing the European Commission of “facade environmentalism”, with the attempt to “clean up” nuclear and natural gas. “Nuclear power is dangerous and it is not a solution in the fight against climate change ”he reiterated. The position of the number two of the SPD in the German Parliament, Matthias Miersch, also continues: “Germany should exhaust all the possibilities to prevent the promotion of this technology at European level. Nuclear power is unsustainable and makes absolutely no economic sense. The future – continued Miersch – must belong only to renewable energies, especially at the EU level “. On the other hand already at the Cop 26 Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Denmark and Portugal had signed a joint declaration against the inclusion of nuclear power in the EU taxonomy. A response to the letter sent in mid-October to the European Commission by 12 countries asking for the exact opposite. Together with Paris, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania.

Salvini talks about the referendum, the Radicals and the M5S on the unresolved issues – Italy, which has many more interests in gas than nuclear and has never officially sided with any document on the atomic energy front, however, he has repeatedly expressed an open position, primarily through the voice of the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani. Which is not the only one. Just think of the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini. “The League is also ready to collect signatures for a referendum that will lead our country into an independent, safe and clean energy future” he has already announced, receiving the reaction of Massimiliano Iervolino, secretary of the Italian Radicals. “In the draft of the text, the energy coming from the atom would be considered sustainable provided that the plants are capable of safely dispose of radioactive waste and do not cause significant damage to the environment”Remembers Iervolino, underlining that“ safely disposing of means having a single deposit for waste, something that Italy does not have. So – he comments – someone warns Salvini that before venturing into phantom referendums he should convince his local and national administrators not to contest the choices that will be made on the single deposit “. Instead, as also recently highlighted by the Ecomafie Commission in the last published report, there are several sources of concern regarding the process for the construction of the deposit. “To those in Italy who are starting to rejoice over the decisions of the EU, I would like to remind you that it is Europe itself that has opened the infringement procedure 2020_2266 against us – again Iervolino – contesting the failure to comply with some provisions of Directive 2011/70 / Euratom of the Council with reference to the national program for the management of spent fuel and radioactive waste “. For Davide Crippa, group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Chamber “Nuclear is not a solution”, because it costs a lot and the construction times of the plants are incompatible with the immediate need to reduce costs in the bill and, at the same time, climate-altering emissions “.

The Greens: “An underhand agreement with France” – And then there is the question of consistency. For Eleonora Evi, co-spokesperson for Green Europe, the inclusion of gas and nuclear power in the green taxonomy would be an “outrage to the European Green Deal and a disavowal of decisions and paths already undertaken to initiate the ecological transition”. And remember that the green bonds issued by the European Commission to repay the common debt incurred to respond to the pandemic (the Next Generation EU) do not include investments in fossil fuels and nuclear power and that the European Investment Bank already in 2020 decided not to spend a single euro on fossil fuels anymore. “I can only express a profound sense of disappointment, even more so because Italy, in the person of Minister Cingolani, now clearly seems to have sided with the countries that have said yes to nuclear and gas as sustainable investments, by virtue of an under-the-table agreement with France, difficult to deny ”accuses Evi. “We have long denounced that Cingolani has supported the position of the French government and therefore of the French nuclear industry, already heavily indebted – he concludes – placing the entry of gas in taxonomy as a bargaining chip“.