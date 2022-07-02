Nuclear cardiology makes its way in Bolivia for the first time

La Paz, Jul 1 (EFE).- The start-up of a nuclear medicine center in the Bolivian city of El Alto, at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters, has allowed Bolivia to take its first steps in the application of studies and nuclear cardiology diagnoses, as explained to Efe by Argentine cardiologist Ricardo Geronazzo.

In this process, the El Alto Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, dependent on the state-owned Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), has as an ally the Argentine Nuclear Diagnostic Center Foundation and Geronazzo is leading the first tests carried out in Bolivian territory .

Last March, a first SPECT/CT study was carried out using a “hybrid” equipment that unites the technologies of conventional nuclear medicine with computed tomography, Geronazzo explained in an interview with Efe.

“Now we are working on the development of human capital training, the protocols that are necessary for the different types of studies that are carried out” and in the course of this week tests have been carried out on some patients with a view to progressively increasing until the end of the year the number of attentions, indicated the specialist.

THE SPECIALTY

Nuclear cardiology, which has a history of at least half a century in Latin America, is the methodology within nuclear medicine “that deals with the study of the heart through radioisotopes,” he explained.

One of its functions within diagnostic imaging is to determine myocardial perfusion, that is, “cardiac circulation both at rest and during stress”, which is used to diagnose arteriosclerotic coronary disease, which “is the leading cause of death in the world According to Geronazzo.

“This myocardial perfusion study has the particularity of being able to anticipate the presence of a heart attack, for example, and diagnose what we call myocardial ischemia. In other words, anticipate the clinical appearance of ischemic disease and try to avoid death or event such as a heart attack or angina pectoris,” he explained.

Precisely these myocardial perfusion studies are the first steps in the nuclear medicine services offered in the center of El Alto.

To undergo these studies, the patient must present after having fasted for four hours and stopped taking medication that causes the heart to have a low heart rate, although the latter depends on the decision of his family doctor, he explained.

The patient will undergo a controlled stress test “and in that maximum effort a radioactive material is injected” which is technetium 99 “linked to a molecule called sestamibi”.

“This serves so that this radioactive material is fixed inside the cardiac cell and we can see all those cells that are viable”, Geronazzo pointed out.

The test will help detect myocardial ischemia, “which is the risk marker that allows us to anticipate a heart attack” and carry out “cardiovascular prevention.”

Or, if the infarction has already occurred, its magnitude can be seen and the “residual ischemia that may exist to see if an intervention or reintervention is necessary, depending on the case,” he added.

THE GOODNESSES

The studies carried out within nuclear cardiology “are functional, they are based on radioisotopes to develop” a molecular image, that is, you can see “the functionality of the heart and not the anatomy.”

“And today it is known that what predicts cardiac risk is function rather than anatomy,” explained the cardiologist.

According to Geronazzo, radioactivity is used for studies with radioisotopes, “but in minimal doses that do not entail a risk to the health of the people being evaluated.”

But these evaluations “are not for everyone” and it must be seen on a case-by-case basis whether or not it is necessary to subject the patient to this type of study.

“It is not for anyone who wants to have a nuclear cardiology study, they have to be referred by their general practitioner or their cardiologist to clear up any doubts about a diagnostic question, (whether) there is or is not ischemia, there is or is not a heart attack, we have or we don’t have amyloidosis or other pathologies that manifest and that we can diagnose using these molecular images,” he explained.

The cardiologist stressed that the El Alto center has three components, care, teaching and research, of which the first two are already underway.

The specialist predicted “a promising future” for the El Alto center, since the diagnostic method that will be applied there “is going to change people’s quality of life” by being able to prevent heart attacks.

He also stressed that the results issued by the center will not be “simply a piece of paper”, but will be accompanied by the support of a working group that will help doctors “in decision making.”

Geronazzo came to Bolivia to explain and demonstrate the techniques, capabilities, and benefits of nuclear technology for diagnosing heart disease.

