“Nuclear energy useful for the green transition”: the EU-Corriere.it document

The EU commission considers also nuclear energy useful for the green transition. He did so in an official document which, starting from the next few weeks, will be subjected to the scrutiny of experts but also of the other EU institutions: an important step that breaks an uncertainty that has persisted for months and that brings to the foreground one of the crucial issues on the political agenda of 2022. Soon it will be necessary once and for all to establish whether even the atom can be included among the energies useful for achieving climate neutrality.

The document of the EU commission it is the draft of a delegated act with which the green investments will be established. ‘Taking into account scientific advice and current technological advances, as well as the different transition challenges between Member States, the Commission considers that natural gas and nuclear power can play a role as a means of facilitating the transition to a predominantly renewable energy futureThe European executive explains in a note. The same document specifies that these two sources can be “promoted” under specific conditions: “for example, the gas must come from renewable sources or have low emissions by 2035”.



Although this document states that Brussels is in favor of including nuclear power in the energy package of the future, we are still a long way from the definitive “green light”. By 12 January the experts still have time to provide them with contributions and opinions, then the commission will adopt the final document by the end of the month. Subsequently the The European Parliament and the Council will have four months to review the document and, if they deem it necessary, to oppose it. Either institution may require an additional two months for examination. The Council will have the right to object by a qualified majority (it is necessary at least 72% of the Member States representing at least 65% of the EU population) and the European Parliament by simple majority (i.e. at least 353 Members in plenary). Once the scrutiny period is over and if none of the co-legislators objects, the (complementary) delegated act will enter into force and apply.

In the meantime, the individual states do not seem to have a single line on nuclear energy: while France is betting strongly on the atom (which currently covers about three-quarters of the country’s needs), Germany just today has shut down three of its six reactors, following the exit from the atom policy initiated by Angela Merkel in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima accident.

Source link