Nuclear, for Germany “is not an option anyway. It does not emit Co2, but it is far from eco-sustainable”

There Germany reiterates its opposition to the inclusion of the nuclear in the proposal of EU green taxonomy. And he does it through the mouth of his finance minister, Christian Lindner, which disputes the thesis according to which it is a green energy: “Each country decides on the sources of its energy supply and this must be respected. But this cannot change the assessment on the fact that nuclear energy is free from CO2 emissions, but anything but eco-sustainable“. Words with which the member of the government of Olaf Scholz justified his conclusion which seems to put an end to the hypothesis of a new German nuclear power: “For Germany nuclear energy however, it is not an option“.

But the German strategy has not seemed so incisive in recent days, also because the concrete actions taken to revise the draft have been practically nil. For the moment the government has explained that will examine the document in detail from Brussels on the so-called green taxonomy, reiterated that nuclear power is dangerous, it involves problems and that it can work only thanks to public subsidies. But for the moment it has excluding legal actions against the Commission proposal. Possibility instead proposed by Luxembourg and Austria.

The decisive match will still be played in the European Council. Here the France, the country that supports nuclear power the most, seems to have secured a favorable majority. To block the commission’s proposal, it would take about twenty countries to vote against. At his side there are at least 8 others, mostly from Eastern Europe, also engaged in nuclear programs. Italy is silent for now. It seems unlikely that Rome will turn against Paris. The government Dragons has never been openly against the nuclear hypothesis, indeed, ministers like Giancarlo Giorgetti And Roberto Cingolani have long flirted with the idea of ​​a return of the atom to our country. Above all, the inclusion of gas in the Commission’s draft, the fossil on which our country relies most, makes any Italian opposition very unlikely. EU countries will have to present their considerations on the Commission document in the coming days, a final version of the document should arrive at the end of January.