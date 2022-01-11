Nuclear fusion in a new era. Also thanks to Bill Gates and Bezos

This article by Christopher Helman appeared on Forbes.com

After raising more than $ 3 billion in 2021 from investors like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, nuclear fusion companies say this zero-carbon power source could become a reality within ten years.

It is clear that the nuclear fusion it can also work on a large scale: just look at the stars. For 70 years, physicists have dreamed of bottling that energy and building fusion reactors that could power the grid with the same process that makes the sun shine. This Holy Grail has long been presented as 20 or 30 years away, but its supporters refuse to give up hope. And they have valid reasons. Fusion (which consists of joining hydrogen atoms to transform them into helium) promises electricity without limits and without carbon emissionswithout the risk of nuclear accidents and almost eliminating the radioactive waste produced by existing nuclear power plants, which work on fission (ie split uranium atoms).

This dream inspired Ajay Royan, co-founder of Mithril Capital (along with billionaire Peter Thiel), who in 2013 invested two million dollars in Helion Energya company based in Redmond, Wash., to enable it to build a prototype “repeating pulse power machine”. Mithril has continued to invest in Helion ever since. Among other things, she participated in a recent funding round from 500 million (which brought Helion’s valuation to three billion dollars). With the promise of an additional 1.7 billion if the seventh prototype will work as hoped. The round in question was led by Y Combinator’s Sam Altman.

2021 was a pivotal year both for the financing of companies working on the merger and for the forecasts of the sector. The developers have raised more than $ 3 billion for the next generation of machines, and some now promise to make the merger commercially viable in just five years. Royan is happy to see how the merger is getting more attention: “Sure, 2021 could be a turning point for the merger based on Google analytics. The real junction, however, was ten years ago, when power electronics exceeded a certain threshold “.

The CEO, David Kirtleyexplains that the initial research and development work behind Helion was carried out in federal laboratories, from which the company was born in 2013. Freed from the bureaucracy that characterizes federal research and development, the company has since built a new prototype after another. “The startup mentality isn’t just a good thing: it’s a requirement. And that’s what we have been focusing on from the very beginning ”.

In 2020 Helion completed its sixth reactor prototype, dubbed the Trenta. He is now building the seventh, Polaris, while he is already designing the eighth, Antares. According to plans, Polaris should be the first fusion machine capable of ensuring positive net production of electricity – in other words, producing more than it consumes. In addition to rapid progress, Helion also benefits from local expertise. In fact, he is building Polaris in Everett, Washington, near the largest Boeing factories, where he can draw on an ecosystem of engineers and precision workers. Kirtley says employees spend the morning tinkering with tools, upgrading systems, and charging capacitors. “At three in the afternoon,” he says, “let’s start with the merger.”

To understand Helion’s approach, one must first consider the repulsion which is found when trying to bring the positive poles of two magnets closer together. It is the same principle that allows the so-called magnetic leavening, used, for example, by the famous bullet train Japanese, who thus manage to ‘float’ on a cushion of air.

Fusion researchers have been trying for decades to design the most powerful electromagnets in the world. They would like to create reaction chambers with magnetic fields so strong that they can contain and compress a flow of positively charged protons, turning it into a ball of plasma so hot that it can fuse those same protons to obtain helium atoms.

In Helion’s new system, the energy released in fusion reactions continues to push against the containment magnetic field, which in turn pushes in the opposite direction. This causes oscillations (“like those of a piston,” explains Kirtley) that generate an electric current, which Helion captures directly from the reactor. (For more information, at this link you can learn more about Faraday’s law of induction).

Royan of Mithril says that perhaps what makes Helion’s method of directly generating electricity most attractive is his simplicity. Other approaches to fusion aim to generate heat, in order to bring a certain amount of water to a boil and power steam turbines, which then produce electricity. Namely, what happens in traditional nuclear power plants. “We can do it without steam turbines or cooling towers. We get rid of the plant “.

Truth be told, Kirtley understands the skepticism surrounding the merger and, in particular, hers ambitious roadmap. He had begun his career in the field of fusion, inspired by scientists from national laboratories who, in the 1960s, made great progress on the magnetic containment front (competing with Russian scientists in the design of donut-shaped reactors called ‘tokamak’) , even before the invention of transistors. But Kirtley had lost faith after establishing that early approaches to the problem could not evolve quickly enough to produce a commercial solution. He then decided to go to work on advanced projects for the propulsion of spaceships, which use jets of plasma controlled by electromagnets. He then returned to the merger in 2008 to help commercialize Helion’s technology.

Imagine, for the future, producing fusion generators in a factory. A 50 MW system, placed in three container-sized units, would power 40,000 homes. “In ten years we will certainly be able to sell electricity on the market”.

Helion is running with Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Cfs), a company based in Boston, born as a spin-off of MIT, which it collected 1.8 billion dollars by investors like Bill Gates And George Soros. The CEO, Bob Mumgaardsays the company will have a reactor up and running within six years. His optimism is supported by the success of a summer test with new electromagnets that use superconductors made from barium copper oxide and rare earths.

Mumgaard says these very powerful magnets will allow Commonwealth to perfect its more traditional approach to fusion. The idea is to build a reactor tokamak shaped like a donut – Mumgaard calls it “a large magnetic bottle” – in which strong magnetic fields control balls of plasma at 100 million degrees (“star stuff”).

There are about 150 tokamak all over the world. The largest is under construction in France at a cost of $ 30 billion. To carry it out is an international consortium called Iter (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, but also in the Latin sense of “path”, ndt). The machine will weigh 20,000 tons, will be the size of a sports hall and should be completed by 2035.

Mumgaard, however, wants Commonwealth Fusion to make Iter obsolete before it’s even completed. His innovation is the application of “high temperature” superconductors made with barium copper oxide and rare earths (also known as ReBCO).

Superconductors are able to carry electric current with almost zero losses (with much higher efficiency than copper, for example). And they are the key to creating powerful electromagnets. Commonwealth has found that by making magnets with a special rare earth barium copper oxide film (similar to vhs cassette tape), it can achieve stronger magnetic fields than Iter predicted, but with devices twenty times smaller. .

If Iter’s main magnets weigh about 400 tons and get 12 tesla fields, Commonwealth has 15 ton magnets in mind, each of which will use 300 km of very thin ReBCO film, capable of generating 20 tesla (for comparison, a machine for MRI it reaches 1.5 tesla).

“This solution solves the melting machine problem,” says Mumgaard. Cfs tested the magnets last summer and called them “proof” that the scientific part is almost complete. All that’s left to do is build the reactor. “We know the material well and think we can do it in three years,” says Mumgaard. “By 2030, nuclear fusion will make its appearance on the electricity grid.”

CFS is ready to build its casting machine on a 47-acre site in Massachusetts. And he’s already thinking about how to get thousands of miles of ReBCO film. Is it possible that the availability of rare earths becomes a limiting factor for the launch of the merger? According to Mumgaard, the danger does not exist. “A fusion power plant will require fewer rare earths than a wind turbine. Fusion is not a question of resources that you have to extract or pump. It is a question of a technology ”.

There should be room for more than one winner in the nuclear fusion market. Among the other leaders there is General Fusiona Canadian-based company backed by Jeff Bezoswhich he collected 130 million dollars this year. Other famous billionaires who took part in the race are Neal and Linden Blueowners of General Atomicsa San Diego-based company that has been researching tokamak for decades for the US Department of Energy. This year General Atomics delivered to Iter the central element of its tokamak electromagnets: a thousand-ton solenoid. And then there is the Californian Tae Energywhich he spent one billion dollars for various experiments over the past decade and raised 130 million during the pandemic.

Fusion technology may have originated from government-funded laboratories, but its implementation will have to rely on private funding. Amy Roma, a partner of Hogan Lovells in Washington, explains that the recently passed federal Infrastructure Act includes funding for an Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which only supports fission-related projects, not fusion. Rome speculates that, if the federal government wanted to support fusion progress, a good place to do so could be the fledgling Office of Clean Energy Demonstration, created within the Department of Energy by the Infrastructure Act. derived from the merger, which is zero-carbon, would also benefit from President Biden’s recent executive order that federal government energy purchases must be “net-zero” by 2030.

Steve Jurvetsona legendary investor in technology companies and advocate of Commonwealth Fusion, wrote his first check to fund fusion research 25 years ago. Now he’s almost shocked that his long-delayed dream may soon come true. “There are a lot of skeptics until something is done. Then everyone says it was obvious ”.

Royan of Mithril says he is already working on adapting to the way the world will look when the merger takes place. “Think of the opportunities on issues like water desalination and fertilizer production. The whole economy linked to water would suddenly change, and consequently also the agricultural one ”. All of this, he says, is part of humanity’s journey “to continue proving that Malthus was an idiot.”

