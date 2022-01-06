Nuclear fusion: new record in China, reactor steadily running for 1056 seconds

Of China we recently wrote about space news such as the new images of the Tianwen-1 probe and the Zhurong rover. The Asian country, however, also runs fast in other scientific fields such as that of nuclear fusion which had already achieved very interesting results in the past.

In these days the news of a new record reached in the same plant has been spread. It is always the HT-7U reactor known as EAST (acronym for Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak) which had previously been at the center of media attention. As always, it must be remembered that this kind of experiments is essential to know and learn to control energies of this type. Despite encouraging progress, we are still a few decades away from exploiting the nuclear fusion to generate electricity to be fed into the grid.

New record in China for nuclear fusion with EAST

According to Xinhua News the EAST reactor managed to keep the plasma stable at high temperatures for 1056 seconds (equal to 17.6 minutes). This is a notable increase from the previous record which hit 101 seconds in the middle of last year. Its operation is based on deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen and found in abundance in nature. The purpose of this test was to achieve one of the goals the scientists set for themselves. The first was to reach 1 million amperes, the second to exceed 100 million degrees Celsius, the third to last over 1000 seconds. The next attempt will try to achieve all objectives at the same time.

Gong Xianzu (researcher at the ASIPP) stated “We reached a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds in an experiment in the first half of 2021. This time, steady-state plasma operation was sustained for 1056 seconds at a temperature close to 70 million degrees. Celsius, laying a solid scientific and experimental foundation for the operation of a fusion reactor “.

As you can see, the temperatures reached have been reduced compared to the past. The EAST nuclear fusion reactor is located in Hefei in Anhui province. Its construction and management is overseen by the Institute of Plasma Physics which is one of the entities under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Nonetheless, these are high-level technological and engineering challenges that scientists (and humanity itself) look forward to. Having the ability to exploit the nuclear fusion to generate energy, it would make it possible to reduce polluting sources such as gas, hydrocarbons and coal. Part of the energy could also be used for operations to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, further reducing the problems that have increased in recent years.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!