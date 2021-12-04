Nuclear fusion, we are close to producing more energy than is used for the reaction

A new step forward in testing for the nuclear fusion. A reaction conducted in laboratory generated well 1.3 megajoules of energy. It would already be a record result, but there’s more: for the first time L’power released from a nuclear fusion reaction exceeds the absorbed energy from the fuel used to ignite it, making us even closer to the moment the energy produced will exceed the total of that used. This is what was presented by the scientists of the National Ignition Facility during the 63rd annual meeting of the Aps Division of Plasma Physics. The findings, which have yet to undergo the peer review process, would represent a definitely significant improvement compared to what has been achieved so far in the laboratory.

Nuclear fusion represents a great potential resource for get clean energy, mitigating the effects of global warming. What we try to achieve with these reactions, in fact, is the fusion between atoms of hydrogen isotopes, which is what you normally do happens within stars: thanks to this process they would be produced large amounts of energy without burning fossil fuels And without radioactive waste. There are several projects in the world that are involved in recreating nuclear fusion in the laboratory in safe and economically advantageous conditions, and the road, experts argue, is still quite long, but researchers at the National Ignition Facility, who worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in California, may be well underway.

The experiment

In particular, the scientists carried out experiments of nuclear fusion known as inertial confinement. It is a reaction that uses one as fuel mixture of the hydrogen isotopes deuterium and tritium contained in a hollow gold chamber and which is subjected to very high temperatures and pressures (we are talking about 100 million degrees centigrade and 100 billion terrestrial atmospheres) thanks to rays laser high power.

The high energy from the laser implodes the fuel, generating conditions similar to those found inside a star: hydrogen isotopes, in a matter of billionths of a second, merge, lose electrons and transform into plasma of ions, resulting in the release of helium atoms and huge amounts of energy. What scientists are looking for is the so-called power on, or when the amount of energy produced exceeds that used in total to trigger the reaction, which the research team has almost reached last August.