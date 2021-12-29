Nuclear, Germany begins to shut down its power plants. “That of the atom is an economically dead business”

The European Union will be as well undecided about the future of nuclear power, enough to postpone the decision on the inclusion of energy from theatom and gas in the green taxonomy, but Germany does not. And it goes straight on its way, against half of Europe it talks about wicked choices (while the other half is with Berlin). On New Year’s Eve three of the country’s six power plants will be disconnected from the electricity grid, the most obsolete ones. These are the implants of Gundremmingen, in Bavaria, Grohnde in Lower Saxony e Brokdorf (Schleswig-Holstein). And so it is, as he remembers The poster, which keeps the promise made ten years ago by Angela Merkel (after the Fukushima disaster) under pressure from the anti-nuclear movement and confirmed in the governing pact of the Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals of the FDP, the so-called traffic light coalition. A symbolic event, therefore, that of New Year’s Eve, which should not involve any risks blackout, thanks to the energy of renewables.

The planned phase out from Berlin – Within the next twelve months they will come the other three power stations were also permanently closed, coming to the complete phase out of nuclear power. It is about Emsland, Neckarwestheim and Isar-2. However, the decommissioning of the reactors will last at least twenty years. And we are talking about decommissioning, certainly not about the waste problem which, as explained in Ilfattoquotidiano.it from Angelo Tartaglia, nuclear engineer and emeritus professor of Physics at the Department of Applied Science and Technology of the Politecnico di Torino “at the moment has no solution. In practice they will remain radioactive for hundreds, thousands of years and will have to be stored in a repository.

The (infinite and unsolved) problem of waste – It will be the Endlager. A final decision on the radioactive waste storage site actually still not there. Indeed, in 2017, experts from the Federal Agency for the Disposal of Atomic Waste (BGE) had excluding the possibility that that deposit could be the Gorleben salt mine, in Lower Saxony, where they have always been German radioactive waste stored. A bit like what happened in Italy with CNAPI, albeit with the necessary differences. in September 2020. The BGE then handed over to the then Chancellor Merkel theInterim report on possible areas’, a list of 90 potentially suitable areas to host the deposit. Selected sites must guarantee watertight integrity for one million years about 2 thousand drums of radioactive material, 28 thousand cubic meters of waste. And that’s where the will end too 89 thousand tons of radioactive waste produced in the Gundremmingen plant alone since the 1960s. Where, however, as he tells The poster, to date the problem of jobs has not made itself felt, given that, at the beginning of December, the 500 employees of the plant were joined by seven new apprentices, while an indefinite number of technicians and workers will be required for the dismantling of the reactor . In the meantime, the unions are staying applying pressure so that the companies involved in the safety of the plants maintain their contractual commitments with the vigilantes.

The reasons for the German choice – The controversy is not lacking and according to many, in Europe, Germany is making a risky choice to say the least. However, in this context, what was declared in the newspaper makes us reflect The print from Nikolaus Valerius, technical director of the German Rwe Power Nuclear. The Rwe group (which operates coal plants but invests more and more in renewables and gas) is accompanying Berlin in the nuclear phase out program. According to the manager, that of the energy of the atom “It’s an economically dead business” for a variety of reasons. In addition to the problem of waste, there is that of the times in which solutions could be found to the problem of climate change that looms. Then there is that of costs, since it is the States that have to support them (“there are not plentiful private investments in this energy “). Not only the initial and disposal ones for which, according to Valerius, are needed “between 500 million and one billion euros and from 10 to 15 years “. Quoting a simulation made in United Kingdom, explains that a Megawatt / hour of electricity at a cost that varies between 90 and 100 euros, double the € 45-50 of offshore wind farms.