Nuclear: if the Earth cries, the stock exchanges and the governments concerned laugh it off

I take up the themes of the previous post by introducing a further consideration. We rarely realize that every particle of matter and energy – which has to do with the objects we surround ourselves with, the cheeks we caress, the trees we see growing, the water we boil – in whatever form they appear, they come from a unique history of waves and particles which, from a certain point and moment onwards, have separated, recomposed and organized either in clusters and inert and chaotic bodies in the Universe or, after billions of years, subsequently in more recent times, they have organized themselves into organisms endowed with self – organization and life, able to reproduce, to be born and to die, taking energy from the external environment.

Energy as long as it is compatible with an internal growth, with the specialization of one’s own functions, with the adaptation and evolution of species, up to the formation of instinct, memory and self-awareness. Not all energy orders are prepared for the task to feed a life conceived as follows: for example, combustion is not, both for the immediate destruction of chemical bonds in the tissues, and for the emissions into the atmosphere which, in the long run, can change the energy of the vital environment and the climate of our planet.

After the considerations set out so far – including those of the previous post – we now come to the meaning of the EU opening to “Green taxonomy of methane and nuclear” against which aversions and strong criticisms are being raised not only from the environmentalist world. For what concern green methane (?!) often only vague data are given: with the same heat flow, it produces a quantity of carbon dioxide equal to 48% of coal: but, as the latest IPCC report warns, the greatest concern comes from direct losses of CH4 in the extraction phases, along gas pipelines and in power plants, with effects 80 times higher than that of CO2 in the first twenty years after the leaks into the atmosphere. This is a disconcerting fact, which had previously not been sufficiently taken into consideration and which is now alarming the same international energy agencies, which have put pressure on banks to discourage new interventions on the entire natural gas chain.

Read Also Nuclear, new postponement for the Brussels decision. The Commission will decide on inclusion among green sources on 21 January

But, if the Earth cries, the stock exchanges and governments concerned laugh it off and, after strong resistance on the application of the carbon pricing and a continuing controversy over subsidies for renewables, an international showdown has been triggered to save the natural gas economy. Russia is gearing up to send more gas to China by limiting quotas to provide enough for Europe and driving up prices. On the other hand, given the ongoing competition for the EU market, the Americans are trying to counter Russian producers and send LNG carriers from the Atlantic. But, since gas from the US costs much more expensive due to sea transport, Europeans should be persuaded to invest in a massive infrastructure of regasification plants at ports and to agree to consume. shale gas, less expensive but with disastrous environmental impacts.

The pressures, to which are added also those from Egypt and Turkey, push European governments to open up to an operation to support the LNG structure with public money: an operation scandalous from an environmental, employment, geopolitical and financial point of view, which would remove the solution of renewables at hand. The continental labor movement itself must take a clear position and discard sectoral solutions of corporate inspiration, as happened in the case of national electricity unions.

For the prospect of a return to nuclear power, the reasons to the contrary are not only due to the insurmountable constraint of two referendums, but to the insurmountable contrast of all the arguments set out on the life-energy relationship. Already in the introduction the EU document of “opening” to the atom denies its practicability: “Each project must include a plan to safely store radioactive waste, which must include the storage site and the necessary funds”. An authentic oxymoron now validated all over the world. Minister Cingolani himself, who has repeatedly expressed his condescension for the return to the atom, in a hearing with the assembled Commissions states that “It can not be done, there are neither modular nor fusion reactors and I would not refer to a first and second generation “.

Let’s examine the facts: for the reactors in operation today (even the very latest arrival in Finland, of the so-called “third generation”), the presence of radioactive isotopes in the nuclear waste, derived from the fission of uranium in the reactor, which emit heat is known And they can remain dangerous for thousands of years. Less well known is that in the case of reactor melting, the same reactions can continue despite the destruction of the plant, as has happened and is still happening today in Chernobyl, despite the “sarcophagus” of tons of sand and boron cement in an attempt to neutralize the mixture of uranium, steel, concrete and graphite, melted by the heat and infiltrated into the ground below.

Read Also “Fourth generation nuclear power? Does not exist. Including it in the EU’s Green Plan is suicide ”. Prof Tartaglia dismantles the pro-atom theories: “It is neither safe nor clean”

For Fukushima, things are no better. The catastrophe is known: the three reactor cores melted, releasing hydrogen gas and releasing large quantities of radioactive material into the environment. The radioactivity values ​​still detected today would be so high that if a worker worked there for eight hours a day for a whole year, he could receive an equivalent dose. to more than a hundred chest x-rays. There would be huge accumulations of radioactive material, particularly cesium, trapped in the sands and groundwater up to 60 miles away from the Japanese coast.

However, it is said that one could point to the nuclear fusion, which would require a temperature of the order of one billion degrees after a compression of the hydrogen plasma by a power laser system. The containment building would not be less than 8 thousand cubic meters and the construction times are unpredictable. On the other hand, there are those who dream of small modular fission reactors of the order of 300-400 MW, but the implementation of new projects is too far away to have a timely or beneficial climate impact. The problem of slagfinally, it would be even more worrying, given the considerable dissemination of plants throughout the territory.

After 60 years, the nuclear power industry remains heavily dependent on subsidies, faces costly and unresolved waste disposal challenges and leaves a long trail of ongoing environmental responsibilities. Meanwhile, alternatives such as wind and solar power, efficiency gains and battery storage are now cheaper than nuclear generation. But most importantly, closer to an idea of sustainability that the pandemic and the climate crisis suggest we face as a living species, not as incessant creators of superfluous artifacts.