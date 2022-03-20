Nuclear medicine center treated 306 patients in two weeks

In two weeks of attention, the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, in El Alto, attended to 306 cancer patients, according to the Deputy Minister of Health Insurance, Alejandra Hidalgo.

This center was inaugurated the first week of March and became the first in the country that works with nuclear medicine to treat cancer patients.

The facility has CT scanners that use nuclear energy to more accurately detect cancer through imaging. In addition, it has two linear accelerators, among others, sAccording to the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency.

Hidalgo explained that a doctor from the entire health system who treats a patient who has suspected cancer or whose diagnosis is confirmed, can refer you to the nuclear medicine center, that attend with the services of the Unified Health System (SUS), that is, free of charge.

Among the services provided at the center to date are three radiation therapies.

The Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina, when the center was inaugurated, announced that it is expected to serve 120 cancer patients per day.

