Nuclear Medicine demands a direct entry to the PET-CT

The Nuclear Medicine service has been demanding for a year that direct access to the basement where the PET-CT is located be opened from the outside garden of the HUBU to prevent patients who have received radiopharmaceuticals from having to use the same corridors and elevators as others and thus minimize the risk of “unnecessary irradiation”; especially pregnant women and children.

The request is far from new and, in fact, it could be said that it has been on the table since the opening of the HUBU, given that the design of the property and the accesses were made taking into account the uses that were going to be given to it. And so, in the block where the installation of the most advanced equipment on the market for detecting tumours, neurological diseases or infections, the PET-CT, was planned, a door with direct access to the outside garden of the hospital was fitted out; access that communicates with a ramp that leads to the main access of the hospital.

Hence, the service has formally requested Efficanza, owner of the HUBU building and its maintenance, to adapt the ramp -of about 45 meters- to the uses that are demanded. The person in charge of the service, the nuclear medicine doctor Juan José Duque, considers that people without problems of reduced mobility can enter and exit through this point without major problem, but if the City Council rules that the slope of the ramp is excessive, he asks that the adjoining paved space and become a passageway for these patients. “If not, they have to be removed internally and the irradiation of potentially exposed personnel is increased,” explains Duque, warning that “it could hit a pregnant woman or a child and it is completely unnecessary, as well as avoidable.”

Since 2012, the doctor led the claim for the start-up of the PET-CT, which came to be in the plans of the HUBU but fell at one point during the construction. And eight years passed before this high-tech equipment, which combines nuclear medicine and radiology to detect foci of abnormal cell growth in the body, was installed and began to be used in Burgos. Between the work and the apparatus, of the highest range, Eficanza invested nearly 4 million.

Ten years of claim. The start-up of PET-CT in Burgos is an aspiration fulfilled for Duque and his entourage, but the doctor believes it is essential to complete it with direct access for patients.

Once this is achieved, only one thing will be missing for the service to meet all the expectations of its manager: the adaptation of the radiopharmacy, which is the room in which radiopharmaceuticals are prepared for patients. “We call it a ‘clean room’, because it is the same as an operating room,” says Duque, emphasizing that it must have specific pressures and interlocked doors, so that the interior can only be opened if the exterior is closed. Something that does not happen, ten years after the transfer. And, as Duque emphasizes, it is fundamental.