Nuclear Medicine, Dr. Stefano Panareo appointed Secretary of the Oncology Study Group

From 12 to 15 May 2022, the XV National Congress of the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging was held at the Palacongressi in Rimini. An event full of symbolic meanings: firstly for the fact that it took place 30 years after the first National Congress of the Association, which was held in Milan in 1992, and secondly because this Congress represented the first occasion to find themselves reunited in attendance 3 years after the previous Congress, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of this event, Stefano Panareo, Director of the Complex Structure of Nuclear Medicine of the University Hospital of Modena, was appointed National Secretary of the Oncology Study Group of the association for the two-year period 2022/2024.

“I am honored with this appointment. Nuclear medicine is experiencing a moment of great development, especially in the oncology field. I am thinking of the non-FDG PET radiotracers that have recently entered the clinical scene and those that will be available to us in the coming years. It is my intention to carry out oncological projects, in particular PET, which will involve the nuclear medicine association, other scientific associations active in the national territory and nuclear medicines that will actively collaborate with the oncology study group. In fact, various mono and multicentric “trials” are being planned which will contribute to feed and increase the current positive “trend” of nuclear medicine, without losing sight of the main objective of scientific research which is the protection of the patient’s health ” .