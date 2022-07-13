Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Will Witness Huge Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, announces the release of the report titled: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Marketwhich provides in-depth analysis of market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Stratview Research has segmented the market by Type (SPECT systems, hybrid PET systems, planar scintigraphy), app (oncology, cardiology, others), final user (hospitals, imaging centers, academic and research centers, others) and region – COVID -19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2026.

According to this report, it is expected that the nuclear medicine imaging equipment market grow from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $3.7 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period.

key players. main players

Digirad Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare Plc (UK)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)

Philips Health (US)

Positron Corporation (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

DDD-Diagnostic A/S (Denmark)

CMR Naviscan Corporation (USA)

Surgiceye GmbH (Germany)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China).

