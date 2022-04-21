Nuclear Medicine in the new Girona Clinic

Exterior of the new Girona Clinic.

This week Cetir Ascires starts its activity Diagnostic imaging in the new Girona Clinic. A transfer that represents a commitment to innovation and improvement of the facilities, maintaining a standard of quality care in the patient experience. In this new stage, Ascires biomedical group reaffirms its vocation to be pioneers in introducing the cutting-edge medical technologywhich incorporates its own diagnostic algorithms and artificial intelligence applied to precision diagnosis.

The Girona Clinic Group was the first to introduce scintigraphy and metabolic therapy in Girona, together with Cetir, which has been responsible for Diagnostic Imaging in the clinic’s Nuclear Medicine specialty since 2001. In addition, in 2020 Cetir Ascires led the Sanitària Girona ruled the first PET/CT, hybrid technology that allows integrating, in a single diagnostic test, the benefits of Nuclear Medicine and Radiodiagnosis. With it, it is possible to determine, precisely, the scope of oncological diseases, but also neurodegenerative, inflammatory processes and certain cardiac pathologies.



Nuclear Medicine in Girona

The new Nuclear Medicine unit puts hybrid technologies at the service of the patients SPECT/CT and PET/CT: “This equipment incorporates powerful diagnostic imaging tools: Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Tomography (SPECT) and Computed Tomography (CT). Using these techniques, images are simultaneously acquired and corrected to provide anatomical and functional, with the consequent improvement in the ability to detect and localize the disease, which makes them advanced equipment with maximum diagnostic accuracy”, states Sara Guirao, medical director of the Cetir-Clínica Girona Nuclear Medicine Service.

The new Nuclear Medicine service also has a new Radiopharmacy Unit, with autonomous production of radiopharmaceuticals, as well as a unit for Outpatient Metabolic Therapywhich offers the guarantees required to apply state-of-the-art treatments such as radioembolization and radioligand therapy. “Furthermore, all the technology responds to the vocation of the Ascires biomedical group for the precision personalized medicinethanks to continuous innovation in the development of artificial intelligence biomarkers and proprietary diagnostic algorithms, which integrate the genomic dataclinical and those from the Diagnostic imaging”.



Bringing the “Medicine of the future” to Girona

“With these new facilities, the citizens of the Girona counties win a large health center, a modern hospital, absolutely accessible, comfortable and efficient, with the usual staff and the most humane treatment, which characterizes us and which, in addition, has the most innovative technology to make present in Girona the medicine of the future,” he declares. Carles Espígol, manager of Clinica Girona.

The new Girona Clinic, located at the southern entrance to the city, in the Barcelona street 206, is a commitment to innovation. Built under maximum sustainability criteria, it has involved an investment of some 65 million euros, adding work and equipment, and has tripled its surface area, going from 13,000 to 41,000 meters.