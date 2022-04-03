Nuclear medicine promotes Bolivia as a benchmark in the fight against cancer

Nuclear medicine is a specialty that is used for the timely diagnosis and treatment of a variety of oncological, neurological, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, it offers the possibility of identifying discomfort in its early stage, as well as the immediate response of patients to therapeutic interventions.

Under this vision, Bolivia entered the era of nuclear technology for medicinal purposes and to be a benchmark in the fight against cancer among the countries of the region and the world.

In 2018, the Bolivian State, through the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), signed a contract with the Argentine company INVAP, for the construction of three nuclear medicine centers in the cities of El Alto, La Paz and Santa Cruz. , with an investment of more than $150 million, as well as for staff training.

On March 6, President Luis Arce Catacora inaugurated the first Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center (CMNyR), in the Parcopata area, District 8 of the city of El Alto, which will provide specialized care to people who require diagnosis and treatment against cancer.

The State spent US$49.1 million to build this center, in which specialized Bolivian personnel, trained in Argentina, provide assistance in nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, medical physics, imaging, radiology, as well as management and administration of information systems. hospitable.

The representative of the Association of Cancer Patients and Family Members of Bolivia, Rosario Calle, highlighted the inauguration of the CMNyR, where patients can find life expectancy and receive treatment through the Unified Health System (SUS).

“What was a dream is now a reality, many patients with cancer and radiotherapy will be treated free of charge in this center through SUS, with state-of-the-art technology and excellent professionals,” he asserted.

He asserted that the Bolivian State marked history with free access to radiotherapy, brachytherapy and chemotherapy, which are high-cost treatments and are now freely accessible through the SUS.

He stressed that the inauguration of the center marks a milestone in the fight against cancer and asked the authorities to continue with more actions for Bolivian families.

Timely and quality care

One week after its inauguration, the CMNyR attended 141 patients, of which 69% were from SUS, and the rest derived from the different health insurances, such as the National Health Fund, the Petroleum Fund, among others. In the second week, the number reached 306.

The center has 30 Bolivian professionals who were trained in the areas of nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, medical physics, imaging, among others, at the institutes of the National Atomic Energy Commission of Argentina (CNEA) and associated entities.

In terms of logistics, the center has state-of-the-art equipment and provides three services to the population: Diagnosis, to detect, based on computed tomography and radiopharmaceuticals, the progress of the disease in each case; Radiotherapy, which has two linear accelerators; High dose rate brachytherapy with radioactive sources and; the day hospital, where chemotherapy treatment is administered.

In addition, it has PET/CT equipment, a combined nuclear medicine and computed tomography study used to detect cancerous activity in the patient’s body, and SPECT/CT, for images that include single photon emission tomography (SPECT). and computed tomography (CT), thus combining high sensitivity with high resolution with quantitative imaging.

During a visit on Friday, March 25, Argentine professionals highlighted that the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of El Alto performs cancer treatments similar to those carried out in Argentina, the United States or European countries.

They pondered that it has high-tech equipment, similar to those that work in the Argentine city of Rosario, which allows it to carry out “advanced” treatments.

First patient treated and recovered

On Monday, March 28, a 72-year-old patient concluded his treatment at the CMNyR in El Alto; The son of the elderly person reported that his father “successfully” concluded the radiotherapy treatment with the application of state-of-the-art equipment.

“The attention was friendly, personalized, favoring my father who is celebrating another year of life today,” he said excitedly to the media.

“I am very grateful to doctors, doctors, graduates, they have always been very good and their work is very good,” said the happy family member.

The Government confirmed that the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy in El Alto is a new hope for Bolivians suffering from cancer and has become a milestone in the fight against this disease because the staff offers quality care, specialized and with the most modern equipment in South America to diagnose and treat patients.

How to get to the Nuclear Medina Center

Getting to the Nuclear Medicine Center is quite accessible and at low transportation costs, either from La Ceja (El Alto) or the city center of La Paz.

The first thing to do is get to Calle 2 de la Ceja alteña, and from there take transportation to Senkata. The cost of the ticket is Bs 1.

If you use the Cable Car, you must take the Purple Line from the center of La Paz, arrive at the last stop on 6 de Marzo Avenue, in front of the Ingavi Regiment, and from there go to the Senkata station.

From this point there is the “SVA Negro” minibus stop of the “21 de Septiembre” Transport Union, which has been covering the route to the Nuclear Medicine Center, in the Parcopata area, for more than six years, for Bs 1.

Máx Muga, driver of the minibus line, explained that the route taken to get to the CMNyR is through Periférico Avenue, Bolivia Mar Institute, Unified Avenue, Ambar, Imperial, Candelaria and the Kantuta area, where the minibuses stop. , in front of the Center for Nuclear Medicine.

According to the carrier, a new line of trufis and minibuses will be set up by the Pedro Domingo Murillo Union, as well as by the September 21 Union.

“The flow of passengers increased, on the line we work between 30 and 40 minibuses per day, which cover the foreign route Senkata – Nuclear Medicine Center. We want to increase the number of cars to cover the high demand. A Trufis line is also managed from the José Manuela Pando School to the Nuclear Center”, said Osmar Suñahua, driver of the black SVA line.

Medicines will be made

The Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, reported that as of July, Bolivia will produce its first anticancer drugs. He indicated that this will be possible after the start-up of the Center for Nuclear Medicine.

“Right now, we have to import; but, shortly, in the month of July, we are going to start producing our own first radiopharmaceuticals (that) fills us with joy, and with hope”, reported Auza in an interview with Bolivia Tv.

He asserted that the president, Luis Arce Catacora, empathizes with the population because he is a cancer survivor and feels empathy and knows the needs of the population, so the State makes a qualitative change to improve and prioritize health.

“Brothers and sisters who are with this pathology, we have hope (of life) and we are not going to leave them alone. The president is a cancer survivor and empathetically understands the needs of his people,” he asserted.

He explained that the installation and operation of the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy responds to a “historical debt” that was owed to the Bolivian people. He stressed that this inauguration represents an important step for medical science and a “historic step” for the Plurinational State of Bolivia for the qualitative advance in treatments in the health area.

Data

In order to avoid queues and crowds, the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (CMNyR) of El Alto enabled the WhatsApp numbers 72031545 – 72018874 so that the patient consults, by text message, the care he requires and schedules a shift. attention.

In an interview with the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI), the person in charge of Benefits of the CMNyR, Helen Churqui, reported that, for inquiries, this hospital has the telephone line 22184055 enabled from 08:00 to 14:00.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death in the Americas region. It is estimated that 4 million people were diagnosed with this disease in 2020 and that 1.4 million died.

In Bolivia, according to data from the National Cancer Registry, each year more than 10,000 women and men are diagnosed with this pathology and, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), every day between four and five women die from cancer. cervical cancer.

Through the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), the Network of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers is being built in Bolivia in El Alto, La Paz and Santa Cruz. Each one will have the areas of nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, brachytherapy, oncology and outpatient chemotherapy for the comprehensive care of cancer patients.

According to data from ABEN, the construction of the Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center in the Pampa area of ​​the Island in Santa Cruz is 80% complete, so it is expected to be inaugurated in September of this year.

Meanwhile, the construction of the CMNyR in the Achumani area of ​​the city of La Paz has progressed 50% to date, it is projected to be delivered at the beginning of 2023.

FREDDY GROVER SHOCK