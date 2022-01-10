Nuclear power is already dead but someone is hoping for a therapeutic persistence

The most dangerous action that the EU can take is to include gas and nuclear power within the green taxonomy, the basis for investment planning for the next decade, as proposed by the European Commission under French leadership. . A choice that would subtract resources from investments in solar and wind energy and all investments in renewable energy.

Technology nuclear remains responsible for unspeakable environmental and human disasters such as Chernobyl and the disaster at the Fukushima plant in Japan.

Eliminating the risk is impossible.

It is therefore paradoxical that, despite the heartfelt appeals and the various referendum responses in Europe that they rejected nuclear power, this energy supply system is still present on the tables that today should deal with the future of the Planet, not with obsolete technologies (far from becoming a solution to the transition in terms of implementation times and costs), dangerous and polluting.

Considering, in particular, the existence of a serious problem of disposal of the radioactive material that the League does not want on its own territories but, at the same time, it wants to encourage at the European level.

Italy must intervene with a strong stance with respect to the decisions of the Commission, together with Austria, Spain and Germany.

The M5S it is doing its part, in Europe as well as in Italy. With the first signature motion in the Senate Girotto, coordinator identified by Giuseppe Conte for the M5S ecological transition political committee, which commits the government “to urgently undertake any appropriate initiative at the European institutions in order to exclude activities relating to nuclear energy and natural gas from those that are they can define sustainable, pursuant to the regulation on the “European green taxonomy”. And with the motion to the Chamber of Crippa, which commits the government “to express, at the European level, its decisive dissent towards the inclusion of natural gas among the economic activities that can be considered sustainable and as such financed under the Green Taxonomy and expressing the exclusion of nuclear energy from the category of activities attributable to the Green Taxonomy “. Italian citizens have rejected twice, with the referendum results of 1987 he was born in 2011, the use of nuclear energy and, consequently, the Italian government is expected to respond to the choices of its citizens.

These are logical choices given that nuclear energy imposes huge capital costs, no real solution to the management of nuclear waste and for the dismantling of the plants at the end of their life.

A technology that doesn’t hold up without public funding and which is exempt from the obligation to cover the real costs of insuring its own plants, given that no budget would be able to cover them.

Not to mention the vulnerability to terrorist attacks even on secondary systems and simple Cyber ​​attacks. A reality that the Israeli and US governments proved to be possible when they infiltrated their Stuxnet Worm into the operating code of the Iranian nuclear system.

According to the report ofInternational atomic energy agency (Iaea) of December 2019, just 10% of the world’s electricity was produced by nuclear plants and for some time there has been a gradual reduction in the contribution to the energy basket, already in decline before Fukushima.

By 2025, 260 reactors are expected to be active, just to keep up with the shutdown program given that the average age of the plants is 26 years, but all this is not happening because the rate of closure of nuclear power plants it is higher than those of new openings.

So, data in hand, nuclear power is already dead from an economic, social and environmental point of view, but some are hoping for a therapeutic persistence by exploiting billions of euros from European taxpayers.

Italy must react to the threat posed at the European level to promote the Italian companies that produce as well 100% made in Italy photovoltaic solar panels, which are characterized by high energy efficiency in solar cells, a guarantee of the system for 20 years and which can counteract the Chinese giants of photovoltaics.

And all this could become a reality if European public policies were strengthened, contrary to what the right and Salvini are hoping for, to the detriment of Italian companies.