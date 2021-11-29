Nuclear power plant, Sogin accelerates: attack on Arturo’s heart by the end of 2022

CAORSO – Within a few months the construction works for the Ersba2 temporary deposit and those for the construction of the Waste Route will be completed, connection between the turbine building and the reactor building that will allow the handling of waste material from dismantling: an acceleration, that of Sogin, which will allow attack the heart of “Arturo” – or the reactor – by the end of 2022.

This morning to take stock of the situation on the past of Italian nuclear power, just as a possible return of atomic energy returns to the center of political debates, was the new manager of the Caorso site, Viviana Cruciani. It showed the work in progress (the two contracts for deposits and waste routes are around 10 million euros) and confirmed 2031 as the date of the so-called “brown field”, ie the end of dismantling. The game of the national deposit remains open – with the national seminar just concluded – and the transfer of the drums to Slovakia: this latter operation will also be completed within a few months, with the removal from Caorso of a total of 5,800 drums containing sludge and resins radioactive. After the treatment, about 100 will return.

Viviana Cruciani at the foot of the reactor