Nuclear psychosis and boom in sales of iodine pills, the recommendations of the ASL

TOAST – Following the conflict in Ukraine, there has been an increased demand for “iodine pills” to counteract the negative health effects of exposure to any radiation. The higher health institute, however, noting incorrect behavior in this sense by some segments of the population, issued some recommendations last March 8, downloadable from the following link, adding, moreover, that “only in the event of a real emergency nuclear power, currently non-existent in our country, will be the Civil Protection to give precise indications on the methods and timing of implementation of a possible intervention of iodine prophylaxis on a pharmacological basis for the entire population “.

“Currently in Italy – as specified by the professionals of the ASL of Brindisi (Daniela Agrimi, Coordinator of the Regional Observatory for the Prevention of Goiter, Valentina Todisco, Head of Uosd Endocrinology, Metabolic Diseases, Clinical Nutrition of the” A. Perrino “Hospital and Liborio Rainò, Head of Uosd Health Promotion – Department of Prevention) only the use of iodized salt for the preparation and storage of food is recommended, while the do-it-yourself use of preparations containing high amounts of iodine is not recommended, which instead could have negative consequences for the organism, including the functional block of the thyroid gland “.

