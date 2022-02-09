Nuclear, record fusion for ‘clean’ energy

European and Italian researchers have obtained record amounts of energy from nuclear fusion reactions. Eurofusion has in fact achieved a record amount of energy produced by fusion (59 megajoules against the previous record of 21.7). The result was announced during a press conference held in the United Kingdom, at the Ukaea-J1 Assembly Hall site in Culham, where important scientific results obtained in the European jet fusion experiment were disclosed. also seen in the forefront of Italian research.

The record was achieved at the Jet-Joint European Torus facility, the largest and most powerful operating tokamaks in the world located in Culham, UK. Co-funded by the European Commission, the Eurofusion consortium sees the participation of 4,800 experts, students and staff from all over Europe. The Italian company Enea coordinates the Italian participation, to which 21 partners contribute, including universities, research bodies and industries.

The energy level obtained doubles and exceeds the previous record of 21.7 megajoules set in 1997 also at the Jet, the largest and most powerful tokamak in operation in the world which is based at the UK Atomic Energy Authority (Ukaea).

Cnr, Enea, Eurofusion and Consorzio Rfx underline that the data comes as the result of an experimental campaign, designed by Eurofusion to capitalize on more than two decades of progress in the merger and to better prepare for the start of the experimentation on the international project Iter .

The result is “fully in line with theoretical forecasts and which confirms the motivations behind the Iter project to ensure safe, sustainable and low-carbon energy”.

The record and the scientific data obtained during this crucial experimental campaign, underline Cnr, Enea, Eurofusione and Consorzio Rfx, “are a great confirmation of the success of Iter, the largest and most advanced version of Jet”. Iter is an ongoing fusion research project in Cadarache, southern France, supported by seven partners (China, European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States of America), which aims to demonstrate the technical and scientific feasibility of fusion energy.

“Just as the demand to effectively address the effects of climate change through the decarbonisation of energy production increases globally, this success represents a major step forward on the road to fusion as a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly source to fight the crisis. global energy “add Cnr, Enea, Eurofusione and Consorzio Rfx.

