Nuclear, the CEO from Enel Starace: “It makes no sense to build new plants with this technology”

«That those who have nuclear power plants, like France, manage them well and let them run as long as they have them. For those who do not have them, it makes no sense to build new ones with existing technology “. This was said today by Enel CEO Francesco Starace in an interview with Republic. But that does not completely close the door to the Italian atom: “For the new generation of nuclear power, on which it is good to work by studying the most promising technologies, we are talking about times between 2035 and 2040”. And again: «We have talked little about nuclear power, but we are among the few in Italy with direct experience in the field. In Spain – he recalls – we have six advanced second generation nuclear power plants, for a total of 3,300 Mw, with a deadline that the Spanish government has set from 2027 to 2035. And in Slovakia we are shareholders of Slovenske Elektrarne which has started building two new ones. units in 2008: they were supposed to be finished in 2012 and will be in 2022, they were supposed to cost 3.3 billion and will cost 6.2 billion. And it is a virtuous case: in the light of other experiences in Europe we should be happy to have only 10 years of delay and a budget that has practically doubled ”, concludes Starace.

