Nuclear war, from iodine to the security plan, here’s what to do: “No to unjustified psychosis”

The news arriving on the conflict in Ukraine they raised fear for one nuclear war. In reality there are conflicting news on this, but the fear is great and is felt all over the world in the form of rush to buy iodine pills and some bunker purchase requests. But what is important to know to allay anxiety?

First of all, the head of the Civil Protection Fabrizio Curcio on March 1st updated the Italian plan for the management of radiological and nuclear emergencies. In the event of a real emergency it will be there Civil Defense to carry out iodine prophylaxis intervention on a pharmacological basis for the entire population. So the rush to pharmacies has no reason to happen. The plan provides three scenarios based on the severity and especially the proximity of the accident that you should face.

The first step involves the accident within 200 km: if the source of radiation were to be so close, an invitation to the population to close at home (no later than two days) and iodine prophylaxis for children, young adults and pregnant women would be triggered, and traffic would be blocked;

The second step involves the accident between 200 and 1000 km: this is an indicative distance that varies according to weather conditions, winds and precipitation. In this case, indirect interventions are envisaged on the territory, controls on broad-leaf vegetables and fruit, milk, on the agri-food chain and on imports from abroad;

The third step involves the accident beyond 1000 km: in the cases of plants so far away, interventions would be limited to checks on products arriving from abroad and on the safe return of Italian citizens who may have been exposed to radiation.

In Europe sthere are 107 active nuclear reactors in thirteen countries. Italy has none on its territory. ANDWithin the 200 kilometers there are only a few lifts in Slovenia, Switzerland and France. Only in the event of an accident in these reactors would the most stringent emergency plan be triggered. And so citizens should lock themselves in their homes with doors and windows closed and ventilation systems turned off for a maximum of 48 hours. They would then receive instructions for iodine prophylaxis with the aim of protecting the thyroid gland for certain groups of the population. That is children and teenagers, adults up to 40 years and pregnant or breastfeeding women. Here too, for eight hours.

“There is no indication to take supplements or pills that contain iodine except in particular circumstances, for example in anticipation of some surgery on the thyroid gland or in pregnancy or in those who follow a particularly restrictive diet “, clarifies Marcello Bagnasco, president of the Italian Thyroid Association (Ait) and specialist in endocrinology, nuclear medicine and clinical immunology, interviewed by Repubblica. “Apart from these specific situations, there is no indication and the use of iodized salt in the kitchen is more than enough to maintain a good level of iodine. Even more useless is iodine supplementation in people whose thyroid has been removed “.

“In our country – said Bagnasco – these preparations are sold in the form of supplements and are not subject to medical prescription, so everyone can buy them at the pharmacy at their own expense, but it is essential avoid uncontrolled purchases also because it is absurd to think of implementing preventive prophylaxis on a global scale“. And in any case, in case of need, the civil protection would carry out iodine prophylaxis on a pharmacological basis for the entire population. Only in case of necessity.

The management of a possible nuclear alarm in Italy would be up to Maurizio Pernice, director of the National Nuclear Safety Inspectorate. He himself explained in an interview with Repubblica that everything is currently under control: “No unwarranted psychosis, no rush to the pharmacy, there’s really no point in stocking up on iodine tablets (which, however, does not make sense to take preventively and never without medical supervision) nor to think of armored shelters. Given the distances from Ukraine, the benchmark for us remains Chernobyl. In the sense that an eventual accident could have the same repercussions in Italy as in 1986, therefore not directed on people but on the territory “.

Graduated in Philosophy, born in 1990, she is passionate about politics and technology. She is in love with Naples, of which she tries to tell the thousand facets, telling the stories of the people, trying to stay away from stereotypes.

Elena Del Mastro