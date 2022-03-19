Nuclear war risk: it is psychosis in Macerata. Iodine rush in the pharmacy – Chronicle

Macerata, March 19, 2022 – “Iodine is a drug to be taken with great caution and only when needed. “Many have gone to the pharmacy these days to request or get information on “anti-radiation” pills, influenced by the ‘threats’ of a possible nuclear escalation of the conflict and frightened from a possible bombing of one of the nuclear power plants located on Ukrainian soil. The pharmacists of the city and the province report that for the moment, both the hoarding and the administration of these medicines are completely unjustified: first of all, you need a medical prescription from your GP to be able to buy them, then these drugs must be taken only after have been subjected to radiation; taking them empty could lead to very serious adverse effects.

Nuclear radiation, how to protect yourself and what are the risks with the war in Ukraine

“It’s true that many are asking of us iodine pillswe try as much as possible to deny what they read and to inform them – he said Ida Maria Kaczmarek, Provincial President Federfarma -. Iodine is only needed if there has been radiation, and it is very risky to do it yourself: it can lead to very serious adverse affects, including cancer pathologies. There is a lot of alarmism among people, they hear about it, they search the internet, but these requests for information in our pharmacies are fueled by false news: first of all you need a medical prescription, because each person needs a dosage that is right for your body, you cannot take it as if it were a drug like any other “.

“About four / five people a day come to ask us for iodine pills against radiation, and they have been making similar requests for a while – he added Fabio Paccacerqua of the homonymous pharmacy in Sforzacosta -. It is a drug that cannot be given without a prescription, iodine is a very active substance, among other things also poisonous. It is for people with specific pathologies“. Even at the Cairoli pharmacy there have been similar requests.” There are those who have requested potassium iodide, they would like to buy it but above all they ask for information – explained the owner Fabrizio Buglioni -. It should be used only if needed, like all other drugs: the threat of nuclear power is very suggestive “.

in the meantime on the Covid front, pharmacies do not stop finding new positives for the virus, and indeed – after a period of significant decline in infections, during which the influx of suspected positive swabs had dropped – in the last week they recorded an increase. “We were open on Sunday, we were on duty, and the percentage of positives it was close to 30 per cent – emphasized Dr. Kaczmarek -. The total number of tampons that are done has decreased, but in the last week there has been a resurgence of Covid “. Most of the positives that are found in pharmacies, however, have mild symptoms.” Since last weekend there is was an increase in positive cases, but they are almost all with mild symptoms “, concluded Paccacerqua.