Nuclear warfare in virtual reality

The sensors of the US missile defense chain sound the alarm: an attack on American territory is underway. Radars and satellites report the launch of 299 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from Russia directed, most likely, against the silos of US strategic carriers located in the north-west of the country. The most optimistic estimate is that 2 million Americans will be killed.

What would you do if you were the president of the United States? To answer this question, researchers from the universities of Princeton and Hamburg have developed a simulation in virtual reality that puts you in the shoes of the number one in the White House in the midst of a nuclear crisis: the project is called Nuclear Biscuit, from the name of the tag with the president’s authorization codes.

Only 15 minutes to react

The simulation, which has only the appearance of a game, is actually aimed at testing human reactions in the face of the possibility of having to make extreme decisions in a short, indeed very short, time frame. By the time you enter virtual reality the Russian missile launch has already taken place and you only have 15 minutes to decide how to react based on incomplete information.

In front they appear three options, which the designers claim to be faithful to the real possibilities given to the US president. The first involves an attack called “counterforce“Limited, aimed only at Russian ICBM silos and main submarine and bomber bases. A choice that would result in the killing of 5 to 15 million Russians.

The second involves an attack of “counterforce“On a large scale, which also plans to hit the rest of the Russian military forces, with an estimated 10/25 million victims.

The third also targets the industrial potential of the enemy, all major ports and airports, and contemplates the beheading of the Russian leadership: a counterattack that would kill between 30 and 45 million people. A total thermonuclear clash.

Nuclear war, also thanks to the current international crisis between Russia and the United States which has its roots in 2014, is therefore back “in fashion”: the simulation was in fact proposed in Washington to nuclear weapons experts and former government officials. Those who have tried it report that they come out changed: Richard Burt, who was the US chief negotiator in the arms control negotiations with the Soviet Union, reported the anguish of the limited time to react, the lack of information and the absence of councilors. A realistic simulation therefore, as it is practically impossible for the US president to have all his closest collaborators around him in an event so sudden that it requires very rapid reaction times.

Nuclear war in cinema

Those who are now in the “door” will remember a film from the early 80s, with a very young Matthew Broderick: War Games (War games). Here was an artificial intelligence supercomputer of the Norad (North American Aerospace Defense Command), the joint Canadian-US organization that coordinates the aerospace surveillance of North America, to simulate a Soviet missile attack on the United States through a game, a simulation, started by a young man hacker which was being taken seriously by the highly automated system that had begun the countdown to the nuclear counterattack, leaving no choice for US generals to order the bombers to fly to the Soviet Union to drop their death payload.

We will not reveal the ending, assuming that today there is still someone who has not seen it, but that film had the advantage of making us give a small, microscopic, look at the alarm procedures in the event of a missile attack: the change of Norad’s defense condition (Defcon) is in fact very realistic. From Defcon 5 we pass, in a short time, to Defcon 1 which, as said by one of the protagonists of the film, means “the third world war”.

A film that has become a real cult, so much so that, many years later, it was made one video game for PC (called “Defcon”) in which you can play – with other users online or against “the computer” – the “global thermonuclear war”, commanding launch silos, strategic bombers, submarines and fleets.

The cinematic genre of the atomic conflict was particularly flourishing in the years of the Cold War: in addition to the well-known “Doctor Strangelove“By Stanley Kubrick (to tell the truth almost completely unrelated to reality), remember the little known”Countdown to Looking Glass“(From the code name of the US Airborne Command Post which serves as a flying command and control platform for US nuclear forces in the event that ground centers have been destroyed or rendered unusable) and”The day after“, The story of a Soviet attack by”counterforce”Limited seen by the Kansas population. In particular, the latter, for its realism, is said to have greatly impressed the then president of the United States Ronald Reagan.

“The day after” was also broadcast in Italy, in the ’80s, and therefore it is possible to find the dubbed version for those curious to know what the procedure for launching a ballistic missile is, which is very faithfully reconstructed like the terrible ones effects of a nuclear explosion.

A series of very real mistakes

Only fantasy exercises? Not really.

The world has repeatedly come to the brink of a nuclear holocaust – almost everyone has heard of it Cuban missile crisis in 1962, but few know that subsequently there have been at least 3 other episodes that have moved the hands of the “Doomsday Clock”Around midnight.

In November 1979 a tape simulating a massive Soviet missile attack (more than 1400 warheads) was used by mistake at the Norad causing panic and the risk of a real counterattack.

In September 1983, at the Oko Space Missile Warning Center in Serpukhov-15, Moscow military district, the ballistic missile alarm rang five times, signaling missile launches from US territory. In reality, the optical surveillance satellite had been deceived by the sun’s reflection on clouds in the upper atmosphere. The cold blood of the commanding officer, lieutenant colonel Stanislav Petrov, together with the awareness, determined by the training, that a missile attack would be massive and not with repeated single launches over a long period of time, prevented a nuclear holocaust from coming that was touched upon again a few weeks later during the exercise Able Archer.

With the end of the Cold War the false alarms that almost triggered Armageddon did not cease: in 1995, in January, the launch of an atmospheric missile from Norway was confused by the Russians, due to its trajectory, with the arrival of an ICBM and President Boris Yeltsin, for the first time, took over Cheget, the “nuclear” bag to launch the Kremlin’s missiles.

Returning to the virtual reality experiment, Moritz Kütt, a researcher at the University of Hamburg, said that the vast majority of participants so far have selected the escalation option and only a very few have decided not to answer, despite all having realized that they were making a decision under conditions of uncertainty. And you? What would you have done?