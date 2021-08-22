Nuclear: will it be the energy that will save bitcoin?

Elon Musk does not stop influencing the financial markets. After bitcoin, dogecoin and cryptocurrencies in general, it is the turn of nuclear energy. Teaming up with Bill Gates and Michael Burry, the Tesla boss found a way to get the bitcoin he had badly chased out of the window for being dirty and polluting.

Nuclear power can be made extremely safe by making it one of the most interesting renewable energies in the future, Musk professed. That nuclear power can be used to mine bitcoin making them cleaner and therefore also usable to buy Tesla, or to bomb Mars with nuclear warheads to make the red planet habitable, Musk has regained the headlines with a statement that has put the focus back a sector that is little covered on a thematic level by the various investment instruments.

That nuclear energy, perhaps too hastily set aside in various parts of the globe, represents the only true renewable carbon free energy available 24 hours a day as Bill Gates defined it in 2019, is nothing new. Obviously there is no public consensus that I can lead governments to return to an energy source associated with disastrous accidents such as those of Chernobyl or Fukushima.

In reality, countries such as China have already opened up to the possibility of increasing nuclear production capacity in order to be able to hit the targets on the Paris climate. In the next decade, Beijing will double the share of energy from nuclear power to 10%. In the same plan Biden nuclear was not excluded from the funds for the growth of infrastructure.

Investing in nuclear power with an ETF

As mentioned above, there are not many instruments that allow you to invest in this world and the only two ETFs of a certain depth are listed on the American market. They are therefore not harmonized instruments.

The ETFs that I have identified as ideal for those wishing to invest in a decidedly performing sector in recent times are the Global X Uranium ETF and the VanEck Uranium + Nuclear Energy. To this could be added another ETF issued by North Shore, the Global Uranium Mining.

The latter instrument is almost exclusively invested in mining companies extremely influenced by the price of uranium. On the contrary, we find the VanEck ETF mainly invested in utilities, i.e. those companies that generate and distribute energy.

The performance since July 27 of the previous 12 months sees the NorthShore ETF gain 86%. Global X follows at + 62% and VanEck at + 20%. The eldest of the three is that of Global X which however offers a fair perspective of what has happened in the last 10 years having dropped by 65%. A nice rebound has been seen in recent times, but the market has devalued the business a lot during an overwhelming decade for the stock markets in general.

The differences between ETFs are also notable in terms of geography and not just by sector. For example, Global X sees Canada as the most represented nation with 40% of the portfolio followed by Kazakhstan with 23%. United States dominated in VanEck’s ETF with 55% followed by Japan at 13%.

Instead, where the two instruments are found is in the number of companies present in the basket. Few considering that for both ETFs the top ten occupy 70% of the overall portfolio. Costs ranging from 0.6% to 0.7% are also similar.

From the beginning of June, the bear market appears to be attempting an assault on the bulls’ fort. With losses of more than 20% for Global X Uranium and 10% for VanEck, prices have come under pressure. An opportunity of course for those who believe that these energy generation technologies can represent the true future of clean energy.