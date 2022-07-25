‘Nude Survival’ contestant dies at 35

Melanie Raucherone of the contestants on the Discovery Channel reality show, “naked survival”, died at the age of 35, after being found unconscious in a room, surrounded by cans of compressed air, according to preliminary reports about her. death.

In the early hours of this July 24, “TMZ” released the news that the participant of “Naked and Afraid” or better known in Mexico as “Naked Survival” was found lifeless in a residence in Prescott, Arizona, in the who worked; she took care of the dogs of the owners of the property.

Rauscher, 35, competed in two seasons of the reality TV show where the participants go through a day in the middle of nowhere, without clothes or food and with very few utensils to survive in a hostile environment, surrounded by species. wild and without water to drink – during 2013 and 2015.

Read also: Robert Pattinson and Mila Kunis, among the celebrities with bad hygiene habits

Corey Kasun, a representative of the Prescott Police Department, reported that the body of the former reality contestant was found in a room in the residence, surrounded by cans of compressed air that are usually used as computer cleaners. However, he did not confirm if Melanie could have consumed them.

The police representative denied that signs of an organized party were found at the scene, nor did they locate any note indicating whether Rauscher tried to commit suicide, nor did they trace traces of drugs or alcohol. The dog she cared for was also in good condition.

So far, Jeremy McCaa -one of the participants of “Naked Survival”- with whom he shared one of the challenges of the Discovery show, shared a publication where he lamented the departure of his partner, with whom he created a great connection during the time they filmed the chapter where they appeared together; the contestant assured that Melanie’s death made him feel broken.

At present, little is known about his death, so the Arizona police representatives indicated that they will continue to investigate the reasons for Rauscher’s death, working together with the Yavapai County Medical Examiner, who will determine what was what really happened.

Read also: Mexican actress Meche Carreño dies