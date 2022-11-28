Nuevo Laredo under fire: classes were suspended and the US Consulate issued an alert for shootings

The riots in Nuevo Laredo responded to the capture of a member of organized crime (PHOTO: GENARO NATERA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The municipality of Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipasamenció this Monday November 28 with multiple shootings and detonations of firearms, which caused basic level classes and public transport services to be suspended. The foregoing in order to safeguard the integrity of citizenship.

At first it was users on social networks who reported a series of shots at various points in Nuevo Laredo, which they would have started around 4:00 in the morning. Subsequently, municipal authorities warned about the situation that was threatening the city and requested to take the necessary precautions.

Some of the detonations were recorded in videos that were shared by Internet users. Local reports indicated that the affected areas included the Guerrero and Campanario neighborhoods, as well as Voluntad and Trabajo. Although up to now there are no preliminary figures of people injured or deceased after these events, it is presumed that the riots have to do with a confrontation between military and presumed members of organized crime.

Around 6:00 in the morning, the municipal president of Nuevo Laredo, Carmen Lilia Canturosas, confirmed that there was a “Risky situation” in various parts of the city, although he did not give further details about it. Subsequently, it was indicated that, due to the shootings, the entrance to the schools would be at 9:00 a.m., but it was up to the parents to take their children to class.

However, an hour later Lilia Canturosas reported through her Facebook account that she had contacted authorities from the Regional Education Center (CREDE) and it was determined suspend classes in basic level campusesin order not to expose the student community.

Likewise, the Nuevo Laredo Public Transport Delegation announced that “due to the situation in the city, for the moment the Urban Public Transport service” was suspended. “We are in constant communication with the Concessionaires to restore the service as soon as possible,” they said.

In the face of insecurity, the United States Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert and he had to reschedule the appointments that were scheduled for this Monday, November 28. “There is an emergency situation after an arrest operation. Reports of shots in multiple locations in the city”, they reported through social networks.

Although the US Consulate attributed the disturbances to a arrest operation (unofficially it was indicated that it was a capture of a member of the Northeast Cartel), so far neither the state nor municipal authorities have revealed what would have caused the numerous shootings. It was not until 8:25 a.m. that Lilia Canturosas reported that the situation was beginning to come together.

The US Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert after the risk situation registered in the municipality (Photo: Twitter@USAConNVL)

“At the moment, according to information from the security authorities the situation in the city begins to normalize. The recommendation is to take the necessary precautions,” commented the municipal president, at the same time that she asked the public not to be fooled by news spread on social networks.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out in his morning conference that the riots in Nuevo Laredo were in response to an armed confrontation that broke out after the arrest of an organized crime boss, which was transferred to Mexico City. “There are elements to show that he was responsible for other violent acts in that area,” the federal president explained.

In Tamaulipas, the presence of several criminal groups has been detected, including the Northeast Cartel (CDN), which has extended its illegal activities to Nuevo León, where several of its members have been arrested, such as Ricardo “N”, alias the rickycaptured on November 4.

In this sense, it should be remembered that on the 23rd of that month a video in which alleged members of the CDN appeared threatened the governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, for supposedly having agreed with one of the rival groups: the Gulf Cartel. In addition to these two criminal organizations, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has also arrived in the state.

