Nuki launches the third generation smart locks with Wi-Fi and rechargeable battery

Nuki, an Austrian company in the smart home sector, presented the new generations of smart locks Smart Lock 3.0 and Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, so-called “retrofittable”, a somewhat difficult term to identify the addition of innovative technology to a more old; in this case, the house locks.

Both third generation Smart Locks in fact, they can be mounted on almost any door lock without having to drill holes and, in this evolution of technology, the mechanism is referred to as even more silent. The locks can be operated directly via the button on the round knob – improved in the pressure point – but of course they can also be operated remotely.

Smart Lock 3.0 Pro has Wi-Fi and built-in battery



Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 has a high-quality plastic knob and is available in white. It is compatible with all Nuki accessories, so it can be operated and managed remotely via Wi-Fi via the optional Nuki Bridge, opened via a numeric code on the Nuki Keypad, or with a Nuki Fob remote control, and extended by the Nuki Power Pack, because otherwise it draws power from four AA batteries.

Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro has the integrated Power Pack battery and has a stainless steel knob, integrated Wi-Fi and is available in both black and white. The integrated Wi-Fi basically fulfills the function of the Nuki Bridge, which means that it connects directly to the Wi-Fi router and then to the Internet, so that users can access their Smart Lock at any time and from anywhere.

The two new locks are already available. Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is priced at 149 euros, while Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro costs 249 euros.